'Build with Reltime' -- World's First Web3 Banking-as-a-Service in a Box: A New Era of Financial Innovation

News provided by

Reltime AS

05 Feb, 2024, 03:19 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime AS is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Web3 suite 'Build with Reltime' — marking a monumental shift in enabling customers to use Web3 based banking and financial services with great ease and speed. As the world's first Web3 platform to offer Banking-as -a-Service (BaaS) suite with over 250 APIs (comprising ledger & accounts management, mobile wallet, payments, QR-code, lending, rewards & loyalty, bridge, swap and other services), Reltime is bringing the best practices from Web3 to revolutionize financial services.

Reltime's award winning Web3 platform incorporates a comprehensive array of APIs and features including support for IBAN (Swift, SEPA) based transfers, KYC, advanced AML/PEP/Sanctions screening checks, and a highly customizable SuperApp. Additionally, it facilitates direct P2P payments via QR code, phone number and e-mail, supporting over 20 global currencies.

Reltime offers all these capabilities to enterprise customers and partners in flexible business models – Platform-as-a-Service where customers can build own applications on Reltime's Layer-1 blockchain, API-based model where customers can integrate Reltime's Web3 financial service APIs in their own applications and SaaS based model where Reltime manages dedicated tenant environments for customers.

'Revolutionizing the Market with Unmatched Technology'

Marlene Julo, CEO and Co-Founder of Reltime emphasizes the unparalleled value of this platform:
"With "Build with Reltime", we introduce a comprehensive service package that reshapes how businesses can bring Web3 into their digitization and modernization programs. Our Web3 platform is unmatched, offering capabilities that previously no one has provided. It significantly reduces the financial and executional barriers in using Web3 enabled infrastructures and applications, enabling them to offer inclusive, future-proof, and flexible financial services. Features like automatic Smart Contract KYC and blockchain based full-flex banking services are set to transform the financial landscape."

Empowering Global Transactions and Mobile-first Solutions

Reltime's latest service package is not just about financial transactions, but ensuring a seamless experience for end users. Whether it is sending digital assets or Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) across borders, the transactions are executed in real time, secured by a modern Layer-1 Proof of Authority blockchain and a robust Master Access Control Panel for tracking transactions, checking activity logs and ensuring regulatory compliance for customers and partners.

About Reltime

Reltime is revolutionizing the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The award winning platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralized identity, Reltime is driving the next generation of digitization in supply chain management, tokenization, asset ownership, and global trade. 

For more information about Reltime AS, visit, https://www.reltime.com/  
Press Contact Reltime: Bishwajit Choudhary, [email protected]   

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Reltime AS

Also from this source

XSquare selects Reltime's Layer-1 Blockchain for Borderless B2B Payments

XSquare, a B2B payments fintech has inked a partnership with Reltime, award winning Web 3.0 and Layer 1 Blockchain platform with wide ranging...

Reltime secure funding for its PoA 5G Node Blockchain Project

Reltime, a forefront innovator in blockchain technology, is proud to announce that it has received a significant funding approval from the Research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.