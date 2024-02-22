Build Your 2024 Wedding Wardrobe with Hive & Colony

Bespoke Clothier offers expert solutions to formal wardrobe needs

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suit up for a calendar full of celebrations with custom menswear solutions by Hive & Colony. Wedding season is in full swing, increasing men's need for formal attire nationwide. Hive & Colony offers personalized styling services to craft a formalwear selection for every occasion.

Mche Montgomery, Director of Store Operations: "Finding the right look as a wedding guest can be challenging, especially with the variety of dress codes. Working with a Hive & Colony stylist is the surest way to have confidence that you will look great and fit in for the occasion."

Wedding season is in full swing, increasing men's need for formal attire nationwide. Post this Hive & Colony’s custom options provide the perfect solution for grooms and groomsmen to achieve a specific look. The brand’s fabric and tailoring options range from classic to bold, depending on each customer’s style. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

In addition to building your wardrobe for the celebrations you plan to attend, visit Hive & Colony to craft an impressive ensemble for your most significant events this year. Hive & Colony's custom options provide the perfect solution for grooms and groomsmen to achieve a specific look. The brand's fabric and tailoring options range from classic to bold, depending on each customer's style. Working with a stylist at Hive & Colony guarantees consistent, clear communication and quality assurance, a must-have for the most important suit you'll wear.

"Working with us to craft a standout look for your wedding day attire or to build a sharp collection of suits for your groomsmen is one of the best decisions you'll make," said Montgomery. "From the style down to the fit, we aim to instill an incomparable confidence that comes from making every choice with the guidance of an experienced stylist. Rather than purchasing or renting a suit off-the-rack, we look forward to creating a signature look with you."

The Hive & Colony journey begins with an appointment at one of their 11 showrooms, where an expert stylist walks each customer through the bespoke process. Visit their website to get started.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom, visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiveandcolony/.

SOURCE H&C Retail Management LLC