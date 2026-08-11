Build Your Business at Florida Realtors® 2026 Convention & Trade Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business-building ideas, new technology, networking and strategies for creating long-term financial security take center stage at the Florida Realtors® 2026 Convention & Trade Expo, Aug. 19-20, 2026, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

Real estate professionals from across Florida will gather for education covering artificial intelligence and automation, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, marketing, lead generation, negotiation, productivity, customer service and other issues affecting today's real estate business.

"Real estate is always changing, and the Realtors® who keep learning, adapting and looking for new opportunities put themselves in the best position to succeed," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio Jr., broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Our convention gives our members the chance to step away from the day-to-day, connect with other professionals and come home with ideas they can immediately put into practice.

"It's about working smarter, growing your business and finding new ways to better serve customers. And this year, we added the unique Wealth Building Summit to help those in our industry learn how to plan for their financial future."

A full-day program on Aug 19, 2026, the Wealth Building Summit is designed to help real estate professionals turn today's income into long-term financial security. The summit is included with full convention registration.

Other highlights include Florida-specific education on issues affecting real estate transactions and a Trade Expo featuring more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services and technology.

Convention week begins Aug. 18 with REBarCamp, an interactive peer-to-peer event where attendees choose topics, ask questions and share strategies that are working in their businesses. After the two-day convention Aug. 19-20, Florida Realtors' governance meetings follow om Aug. 21-23, 2026.

Sponsors for the 2026 convention include: Miami Realtors® and RWorld; Stellar MLS®; Suncoast Tampa Association of Realtors®; Dubai Land Department; SEE Holding; 338 Real Estate; SentriLock; Northeast Florida Association of Realtors®; Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association; Osceola Realtors®; BoldTrail; Realtor.com; realMLS; Supra; Emerald Coast MLS; Orlando Regional Realtor® Association; American Home Shield; Pillar to Post; FIJI; Real Grader; Constant Contact; Venice Area Board of Realtors®; Realtors® of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto; Realtor® Association of Sarasota and Manatee; Realtors® Association of Lake & Sumter Counties; Space Coast Association of Realtors®; Realtors® Association of Citrus County; West Pasco Hernando Realtors; Flagler County Association of Realtors; Emerald Coast Association of Realtors®; Luxury Mortgage; GTE Insurance; GTE Financial; The V Benefits Group; Mortgage Matchup; Park Place Finance; Homes.com; Florida Realtors® PAC; Ardwyn AI; Home Warranty of America; RealEstateContent.ai; TransUnion; and Star Closers Transaction Coordinators.

Onsite registration will be available at Rosen Shingle Creek. For more information, the complete convention schedule and registration details, go to Florida Realtors' website at: https://www.floridarealtors.org/events/annual-convention

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its members across the state. Florida Realtors® Newsroom is available at FloridaRealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors