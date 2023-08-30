Build Your Cloud with Mythics at Oracle CloudWorld 2023

Mythics, LLC Sponsors Oracle's 2023 CloudWorld event in Las Vegas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, LLC, an award-winning Oracle systems integrator located in Virginia Beach, VA, will be attending Oracle CloudWorld - the premier conference for cloud technology - from September 18-21, 2023, at The Venetian in Las Vegas as a Silver level sponsor. With an impressive track record of success, Mythics has transformed numerous organizations in the public sector, higher education, healthcare, and commercial industries, helping them harness the true potential of cloud-based environments.

"We are excited to be sponsoring this year's CloudWorld event and look forward to discussing our approach to customer modernization, including developing modernization roadmaps, and helping customers migrate their applications into the cloud," said Paul Seifert, Mythics' Chief Executive Officer. "By showcasing our expertise in driving cloud success across public sector, higher education, healthcare and commercial organizations, Mythics has the opportunity to connect with decision makers and technology innovators from all over the country."

During the event, Mythics and some of our customers will be represented during speaking sessions, including:

Department of Energy Moves to Cloud ERP and HCM from EBS and PeopleSoft [LRN4426]

Multicloud Management with Ansible [THR1608]

Flexible Disaster Recovery for All Oracle and Non-Oracle Workloads on OCI [LRN1807]

Automate Your IT Operations and Boost Productivity for Multicloud Environments [LRN2783]

Do This, Not That: Top 10 Tips to Monitor Oracle Database, WebLogic, and More [LRN2379]

Stay Ahead of Infrastructure Cyberthreats with Oracle Linux and Oracle Ksplice [LRN3065]

Choose Your Path: Multiple Ways Public-Sector Agencies Have Moved to the Cloud [PAN4421]

"We're excited that many of our customers will be presenting in sessions, showcasing their projects and successful moves to the cloud this year," said Aaron Cornfeld, Mythics' Chief Technology Officer. "From migrations of Oracle and 3rd party applications for large states to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), to SaaS implementations of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite for major public sector agencies, we're proud to be involved in these projects and look forward to sharing their stories."

CloudWorld brings together Oracle customers and partners, providing them with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from experts, connect with peers, and explore innovative solutions that address complex business challenges. Whether you are interested in Oracle's infrastructure, databases, or applications, CloudWorld is the best place to learn from the people who build and use them.

"CloudWorld is a pivotal event for Mythics, serving as a platform to connect with industry leaders, showcase our expertise, and gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in cloud technology," said Doug Altamura, Mythics' Chief Revenue Officer. "Participating in CloudWorld allows us to share our knowledge of Oracle products and services with our customers and is a great way to reaffirm our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering optimal cloud solutions to our valued clients."

To learn more about how you can build your cloud with Mythics, or to sign up to meet with Mythics during this year's CloudWorld event, visit www.mythics.com/cloudworld.

About Mythics, Inc.

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

