Build Your Own Automated Photo Documentation Solution With FotoIN

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN) today announced the launch of a new pricing option. Users can now start with a FREE Professional package and choose which features and configuration they want. FotoIN's patented, best-in-class, automated photo documentation technology is now more accessible and easier to configure and deploy, even for smaller teams and individual users.

Automated filing and organization of photos, videos, reports and data from the field and any mobile device to any storage or management system across construction including Bluebeam, BIM 360, Autodesk, Egnyte, Google, Apple, Oracle, Sharepoint, Microsoft, Dropbox, Box and more.

Sly Barisic, CEO and co-founder of FotoIN, commented, "We're very proud and thrilled to finally be able to offer FotoIN's patented technology to everyone and not just the most advanced field users and most complex photo use cases in AEC. Today, more and more individual users and small teams also need enterprise-level tools to speed up their daily work and get documentation done in real time. Their work requirements demand both simplicity in the field and strong integrations and cross-system automation in the office. They also expect to pay one low price for only the features they need and use."

FotoIN's full Professional package now starts as FREE and users can choose which features they want to have and how much of their photo and video documenting workflow they want to automate.

About FotoIN Mobile Corporation

FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN) is a best-in-breed technology company with patented end-to-end field photo documentation and reporting technology that is easy, actionable and open. Field users just snap and tag photos and reports and FotoIN takes care of the rest, including automated filing to customers' existing storage, project management and other systems, directly from the field and with all the actionable data. FotoIN saves customers and users 75% of their time and delivers significant cost savings through reduced dispute resolution costs and increased productivity and efficiency across the organization in field-heavy industries including restoration, construction, engineering and property management. Used by AECOM Tishman, ATI Restoration and JE Dunn among others, FotoIN has been recognized for its innovative solution by the Technology Association of Georgia. The mobile app is available for download in Apple's App Store and on Google Play.

For more information, visit www.fotoin.com.

Media Contact:

Sly Barisic

Phone: 4042770948

Email: sales@fotoin.com

Related Images

automated-photo-documentation-to.png

Automated photo documentation to AEC

Automated filing and organization of photos, videos, reports and data from the field and any mobile device to any storage or management system across construction including Bluebeam, BIM 360, Autodesk, Egnyte, Google, Apple, Oracle, Sharepoint, Microsoft, Dropbox, Box and more.

SOURCE FotoIN Mobile Corporation

Related Links

https://www.fotoin.com

