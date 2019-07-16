Build38 Recognized in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for In-App Protection

MUNICH, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Build38 GmbH, leading vendor of In-App protection and enabler of passwordless authentication solutions has been recognized as Representative Vendor in the Gartner July 2019 "Market Guide for In-App Protection" report. Gartner states, that "by 2022 at least 50% of successful attacks against clickjacking and mobile apps could have been prevented by using in-app protection."

Trusted Application Kit

Build38's Trusted Application Kit (T.A.K) secured mobile apps diagnose and protect themselves at runtime with Build38's next generation RASP technology. T.A.K delivers valuable insights to service providers so that they can react on upcoming threats and fraud in real-time. To the end-user of your apps T.A.K remains invisible and non-intrusive, yet it gives your users a high level of trust and security.

T.A.K is a platform solution and an SDK for Android and iOS that allows a quick and easy development of highly secured and protected mobile apps. It is integrated into mobile apps within hours, therewith saves development costs and shortens the crucial time to launch the mobile app.

The Trusted Application Kit (T.A.K) is used globally and deployed by financial institutions, enterprise services, insurance companies, and the automotive industry.

Gartner recommends that, "security and risk management leaders responsible for application security choose in-app protection for critical and high-value applications that run within untrusted environments and move software logic on the front end. The most common use cases will be mobile apps, single-page web apps (especially consumer-facing ones) and software on connected devices."

"We hear almost daily that mobile apps need by far better protection than most people are aware of. We believe that Build38 helps customers to propel your app security to a new level of operational excellence. We believe this report acknowledges that In-App protection (application shielding) is a necessity to fight the growing numbers of attacks and fraud cases. We know that App security is not a luxury anymore, it is a must!" says Build38 CEO Dr. Christian Schlaeger. "We are convinced that our Trusted Application Kit, included in this Market Guide report is the most holistic solution in the market. We believe it provides a broad range of In-App protection features for the app and delivers risk- and fraud detection and prevention information to the service provider."

Gartner subscribers may access the report here: https://www.gartner.com/document/3947048

Gartner, Inc., "Market Guide for In-App Protection" by Dionisio Zumerle, Manjunath Bhat, 3 July 2019.



Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Build38

Build38 is a global provider of mobile application protection solutions. Its Trusted Application Kit (T.A.K) represents a new generation of app-hardening technologies that protects apps from known and unknown attacks and opens the market to new digital business models. Build38 protects applications across various industries including automotive, financial, public transport and health care. Build38 is headquartered in Munich with global offices in Barcelona and Singapore. The company is a spin out of Giesecke + Devrient and ranks among the best IT Security startups in Germany. For further information about Build38 visit www.build38.com.

