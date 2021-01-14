BuildCentral Announces SingleFamilyData, a New Residential Construction Project Leads Database

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildCentral,Inc. announces SingleFamilyData, a new detached single-family housing construction project lead database. SingleFamilyData allows residential construction service providers and vendors to identify and sell to new construction subdivisions and planned communities.

"We've been working hard to provide something unique that the market can leverage immediately," says Karen Ericksen, VP of Research at BuildCentral.

"Because we're reporting on upcoming developments of 20 homes or more, the entire industry can now broaden their client base by targeting the residential vertical — critical right now given the current demand for detached single-family homes. And because we track all the regional builders, we make it easy to connect the dots."

Features and benefits of SingleFamilyData include:

Comprehensive search filters that allow searching by unit count, acreage, classification (luxury, market rate, affordable age-restricted), average home price, amenities and more.

Market Leaders reports that identify the key regional builders, developers and engineers impacting the space.

SingleFamilyData Analytics which helps pinpoint the cities, counties and states seeing the most growth

SingleFamilyData is available immediately. For more information on SingleFamilyData, or to request a free trial, visit www.Single-FamilyData.com

About BuildCentral: BuildCentral develops and markets innovative construction database products that help builders, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and investors discover new opportunities and customers.

BuildCentral's focused markets include single-family residential, multi-family residential, commercial, hotel and medical facility construction.

BuildCentral is part of the BCI Media group with global operations spanning the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Matthew Holmes, Director of Marketing

BuildCentral, Inc.

[866-316-5300]

[email protected]

SOURCE BuildCentral,Inc.

