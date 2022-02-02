BuildCentral Inc. Announces New Planned Retail Developments Database

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildCentral Inc. today announced PlannedRetail™, a new interactive retail construction database detailing planned and existing retail developments. Planned Retail offers a new way for retailers, developers, builders, and investors to understand where new developments will be built, the contacts involved and the markets seeing the most growth.

With PlannedRetail™, retail real estate pros can quickly evaluate new markets, new locations, and the potential impact of competitive activity. Visualize the planned retail development pipeline as well as retail market drivers including nearby residential, medical and hotel construction.

"There's nothing else like it on the market," says Damian Eastman, CEO at BuildCentral. "With PlannedRetail™, you can analyze any U.S. trade area for potential store development or site selection opportunities with plenty of additional demographic context. Because it's paired with our location analytics technology and nearby residential construction insights, we feel there is no better way to understand the entire commercial potential of any market in the U.S."

Features and benefits of PlannedRetail™ include:

Planned and existing retail development insights and contacts, sorted by retail chain or region

Nearby planned residential construction project details and demographics

GIS location analytics for quick market analysis and data visualization

PlannedRetail™ will be available starting 2/2/2022. For more information on Planned Retail visit www.plannedretail.com.

About BuildCentral, Inc.

For over 20 years BuildCentral's databases of planned real estate developments have helped builders, suppliers, and investors discover new opportunities and customers. Solutions include database and analytics products for commercial real estate, single-family & multi-family real estate, medical, hotel, retail developments, and the renewable energy and mining sectors. BuildCentral is part of BCI Central with global operations spanning the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Contact:

Matthew Holmes

BuildCentral, Inc.

866-316-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE BuildCentral, Inc.