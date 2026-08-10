Builder Mortgage Executive Karen Klemcke Joins Cornerstone Capital Bank

Leadership hire augments Cornerstone's national builder platform and reflects continued investment in top-tier mortgage leadership

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank and its mortgage lending division, Cornerstone Home Lending, are pleased to announce that Karen Klemcke has joined Cornerstone as Executive Vice President, Production, bringing more than 25 years of builder mortgage leadership and a deep understanding of affiliated business arrangements (ABAs) to one of Cornerstone's most important business channels.

Klemcke joins Cornerstone with over two decades of leadership experience with affiliated mortgage divisions of D.R. Horton and Lennar, the nation's two largest home builders, with a career focused on developing strategic partnerships, strengthening performance, and helping mortgage companies grow with discipline and scale.

She is known for building high-performing teams, creating operational structure, and aligning sales, operations, and builder relationships around a shared growth strategy. In her role, Klemcke will help advance Cornerstone's ABA strategy and support the continued expansion of its national builder platform.

"I'm truly thankful to be part of Cornerstone, where honesty and integrity aren't just values. They're our foundation," Klemcke said.

"Karen is a successful, engaging leader who brings a unique combination of cultural focus, builder expertise, operational discipline, and service-driven leadership to Cornerstone," said Adam Laird, Vice Chairman, Cornerstone Capital Bank.

"Karen's hire reflects Cornerstone's continued ability to attract and retain top-tier talent across our organization. Her deep experience at the highest levels of builder mortgage companies, along with her passion for helping others achieve their personal and professional goals, will continue to drive excellence in Cornerstone's builder mortgage division," Laird said.

Klemcke's appointment is part of a broader leadership structure designed to support Cornerstone's continued expansion:

Kelly Zitlow named Chief Operating Officer, Cornerstone Home Lending. Zitlow has achieved elite status as one of the industry's top loan originators for more than 30 years. A trailblazer focused on innovation and problem-solving, she leads by serving others. As COO, Zitlow will take direct responsibility for Appraisal Management, Marketing, and National Mortgage Lending Operations.

Zitlow has achieved elite status as one of the industry's top loan originators for more than 30 years. A trailblazer focused on innovation and problem-solving, she leads by serving others. As COO, Zitlow will take direct responsibility for Appraisal Management, Marketing, and National Mortgage Lending Operations. Mike Newton named President, National Builder Division. With three decades of mortgage experience and an in-depth understanding of the builder business, Newton has been central to Cornerstone's builder initiatives and joint ventures. In his new position, he will help drive consistency, collaboration, and builder home sales growth while enhancing service to builder partners across the country.

With three decades of mortgage experience and an in-depth understanding of the builder business, Newton has been central to Cornerstone's builder initiatives and joint ventures. In his new position, he will help drive consistency, collaboration, and builder home sales growth while enhancing service to builder partners across the country. Toby Wells named President, Capital Markets, Servicing and Insurance. Wells brings 30 years of experience spanning mortgage, capital markets, and asset management. Since joining in 2021, he led the company in building Cornerstone Servicing, a flexible, scalable loan subservicer set apart by industry-leading homeowner and lender/investor client experiences, and Cornerstone Insurance Agency, a nationwide broker. Effective January 1, 2027, Wells will also lead Cornerstone's Capital Markets operations, following the retirement of longtime Cornerstone executive Dan Cooper at the end of the year.

Wells brings 30 years of experience spanning mortgage, capital markets, and asset management. Since joining in 2021, he led the company in building Cornerstone Servicing, a flexible, scalable loan subservicer set apart by industry-leading homeowner and lender/investor client experiences, and Cornerstone Insurance Agency, a nationwide broker. Effective January 1, 2027, Wells will also lead Cornerstone's Capital Markets operations, following the retirement of longtime Cornerstone executive Dan Cooper at the end of the year. Wendi Costlow named Senior Vice President, Enterprise Marketing. Costlow has been instrumental in elevating Cornerstone's marketing support and enhancing brand cohesion across the company's family of businesses. As Senior Vice President of Enterprise Marketing, Costlow will lead marketing strategy while advancing initiatives that strengthen brand awareness.

"You will continue to see Cornerstone invest in the people, platforms, and opportunities that create meaningful growth for the next generation of sales and operations leaders," Laird said. "That's how we build a company our team members are proud of and our clients can depend on, for generations to come."

The appointment reinforces Cornerstone's belief that focused leadership, strong partnerships, and high-performing teams are essential to building a diversified financial services company with a reputation for excellence. By welcoming Klemcke and continuing to develop proven leaders from within, Cornerstone strengthens its ability to serve clients, support builder partners, and help its team members create lasting individual legacies of service that make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Want to grow your career with a company that leads with purpose and invests in its people? Contact Todd Sanguras at [email protected].

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Cornerstone Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, is a Texas-based financial services company that operates a community and business banking franchise alongside a premier national home lending, mortgage loan servicing, and home insurance platform dedicated to helping families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement, Cornerstone operates 17 full-service banking locations across major Texas markets and more than 150 mortgage offices nationwide. The company has served nearly 700,000 customers through its family of brands, including Cornerstone Home Lending, Roscoe Bank, Peoples Bank, Cornerstone Servicing, and Cornerstone Insurance. Supported by more than 1,500 team members, Cornerstone is consistently recognized as a Fortune-certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace across numerous markets.

Formed through the combination of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone brings more than a century of experience and in 2022 became the highest-capitalized new bank in Texas history. Learn more at CornerstoneCapital.com.

Cornerstone Contact:

Thu-Lynn "TL" Nguyen

Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank