Cornerstone Capital Bank Adds Veteran Mortgage Leader and High-Performing Team

Experienced mortgage team joins Cornerstone to strengthen relationship-based lending and support continued growth

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank and its mortgage lending division, Cornerstone Home Lending, are proud to announce the addition of veteran mortgage leader Daryl Wizelman and the Wizelman Team, a high-performing group known for proven production leadership, deep industry experience, and a relationship-first approach to mortgage lending. Their addition reflects Cornerstone's continued focus on attracting teams seeking both a people-first culture and the operational strength to grow.

Drawn to Cornerstone's culture of care, long-standing mortgage legacy, and commitment to investing in loan officer success, the Wizelman Team sought a lender with the tools, leadership, and support needed to serve clients well. Cornerstone offered an opportunity to join an organization that values relationships as much as results.

Wizelman is a veteran mortgage banking leader with more than 35 years of experience in building and scaling high-performing organizations. From 1990 to 2007, he owned and operated his own financial services company, growing it to 550 employees and $3 billion in annual gross volume.

"Daryl brings the kind of culture, leadership, experience, and service mindset that align with Cornerstone's Mission, Vision, and Convictions," said Adam Laird, Vice Chairman, Cornerstone Capital Bank and Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Home Lending. "His team is known for building strong relationships by putting people first, staying committed to service, and finding solutions when others can't. We're honored to welcome them to Cornerstone."

Wizelman is also the author of Heart Leader: A Personal Journey to the Heart of Business and Life, which chronicles his philosophy on positive, people-first leadership. Known for developing originators and fostering values-driven teams, Wizelman has built his career around the belief that growth starts by investing in others.

For Wizelman, the decision to join Cornerstone came down to alignment. "In a time where it feels like technology is what everyone is focused on, it's refreshing to know that a company values the human connection and people helping people," said Wizelman. "Technology is a key initiative at Cornerstone, but it's never prioritized above serving one another and helping our borrowers have an amazing mortgage experience."

The Wizelman Team embodies everything Cornerstone looks for in its leaders, Jay Crowell, President of Cornerstone's National Retail Division, said. "Their depth of experience, commitment to serving others, and unwavering integrity make us a stronger organization from day one."

"Just as important, Daryl's leadership style and genuine care for people align perfectly with our Mission, Vision, and Convictions. We're excited to welcome the Wizelman Team and are confident they'll help accelerate our growth while continuing to raise the standard for how we serve our clients, business partners, and communities," Crowell said.

Cornerstone continues to invest in the people, technology, and operational support that help loan officers deliver a better borrower experience. Today, one in two residential loan officers within the organization are ranked as Scotsman Guide Top Originators.

Combined with 10-day-ready files and more than 5,000 loan product variations, including internal bank portfolio loan programs, those investments help loan officers focus on what matters most: serving clients, supporting referral partners, and building lasting relationships.

The Wizelman Team includes Daryl Wizelman, Area Manager; Lisa Guillo, Production Associate; Robert Curiel, Loan Processing Manager; and Jason Wizelman, Randy Wagner, Sherrie Clark, and Rick Wilson, all Loan Officers. Together, they operate with a disciplined, team-first approach designed to support strong execution from application to closing.

As Cornerstone continues to expand, its focus remains on people, partnership, and helping families achieve homeownership through trusted mortgage guidance.

Interested in joining a team where great numbers come from genuine relationships? Reach out to Todd Sanguras at [email protected] or connect with Daryl Wizelman or Jay Crowell on LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Cornerstone Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, is a Texas-based financial services company that operates a community and business banking franchise alongside a premier national home lending, mortgage loan servicing, and home insurance platform dedicated to helping families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement, Cornerstone operates 17 full-service banking locations across major Texas markets and more than 150 mortgage offices nationwide. The company has served nearly 700,000 customers through its family of brands, including Cornerstone Home Lending, Roscoe Bank, Peoples Bank, Cornerstone Servicing, and Cornerstone Insurance. Supported by more than 1,500 team members, Cornerstone is consistently recognized as a Fortune-certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace across numerous markets.

Formed through the combination of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone brings more than a century of experience and in 2022 became the highest-capitalized new bank in Texas history. Learn more at CornerstoneCapital.com.

Cornerstone Contact:

Thu-Lynn "TL" Nguyen

Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank