Cornerstone Servicing Earns Fitch Ratings Upgrade for Outstanding Service at Scale

Fitch upgrades Cornerstone Servicing to RPS3+, citing operational strength and customer service performance

DENVER, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Servicing announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its U.S. RMBS servicer ratings to RPS3+. The upgrade reflects operational excellence, scalable infrastructure, and consistent performance, values that have guided the company as it continues to grow its subservicing platform strategically and with purpose.

Fitch highlighted Cornerstone Servicing's skilled leadership team, strong execution, and robust controls across loan administration and default management. The agency also noted meaningful advancements across the homeowner experience, including enhanced onboarding and additional proactive communications, while maintaining compliance and error rates well below industry benchmarks.

For Cornerstone Servicing, these aren't metrics to manage; they're outcomes of the company's focus on hiring team members who care and providing training and technologies that empower them to assist customers efficiently and completely.

Contact center performance was a key differentiator cited by Fitch. Even as call volumes increased, Cornerstone Servicing maintained minimal wait times and virtually no call abandonment. The company reported 60% year-over-year growth in 2025 and 92% growth in non-agency portfolios over the past six months, all while achieving a 94.1% customer satisfaction rating and an 88% first-call resolution rate.

"This upgrade reflects the strength of our people, our platform, and our continuous commitment to every homeowner and client we serve," said Toby Wells, President of Cornerstone Servicing. "We've always believed that exceptional performance starts with exceptional team members: those who lead with integrity and demonstrate a genuine desire to serve others. It's the foundation of how we operate, and it makes a positive impact."

Lender clients increasingly seek subservicing partners who represent their brand well and execute reliably for their homeowners. Cornerstone Servicing operates as an extension of its clients' teams, supporting internal stakeholders such as loan officers with the same urgency and accountability applied to homeowner care.

"Today's lenders and investors are looking for a subservicing partner they can trust to deliver consistent results for their customers," said Jesse Roth, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Client Relations at Cornerstone Servicing. "Our mission is to create lasting, positive impact: for our clients, their home lending customers, and our own team. The new partnerships and growth Cornerstone Servicing has achieved are a reflection of that commitment."

To support growth and uphold the highest quality of service, the company has continued to invest in its team members, recently onboarding a large new hire class as a proactive, purpose-driven investment that scales capacity while preserving performance standards.

Cornerstone Servicing operates within the Cornerstone Capital Bank family of companies, guided by a long-term vision rooted in service, excellence, and a culture of care. To learn more about Cornerstone's Fitch-rated loan servicing model, visit Partner.CornerstoneServicing.com.

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Cornerstone Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, is a Texas-based financial services company that operates a community and business banking franchise alongside a premier national home lending, mortgage loan servicing, and home insurance platform dedicated to helping families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement, Cornerstone operates 17 full-service banking locations across major Texas markets and more than 150 mortgage offices nationwide. The company has served nearly 700,000 customers through its family of brands, including Cornerstone Home Lending, Roscoe Bank, Peoples Bank, Cornerstone Servicing, and Cornerstone Insurance. Supported by more than 1,500 team members, Cornerstone is consistently recognized as a Fortune-certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace across numerous markets.

Formed through the combination of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone brings more than a century of experience and in 2022 became the highest-capitalized new bank in Texas history. Learn more at CornerstoneCapital.com.

Cornerstone Servicing Contact:

Jesse Roth

Senior Vice President, Business Development & Client Relations

Cornerstone Servicing

[email protected]

469-426-6775

Megan Cohen

Vice President, Communications

Cornerstone Servicing

[email protected]

713-395-3365

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank