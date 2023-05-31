Builder Prime Secures Series A Financing Led by Blueprint Equity

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builder Prime, an all-in-one CRM, estimating, and project management platform for home improvement contractors, today announced its Series A funding led by Blueprint Equity, with participation from existing investor TinySeed. In conjunction with the investment, Sheldon Lewis, Managing Partner at Blueprint Equity, will join the Board of Directors.

"It was a natural fit to partner with Blueprint Equity given their experience in the construction-tech industry," said Jonathan Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Builder Prime. "From our first conversation, I was impressed with Blueprint's depth of industry knowledge. I'm excited to leverage Blueprint's go-to-market expertise as we invest in product development and expand our world-class customer support team."

Builder Prime's mission is to provide every core feature that specialty trade contractors need to run their business in a single easy-to-use platform – eliminating the need for multiple, expensive disparate solutions. The Company will use the additional funds to accelerate growth, enhance product functionality, and further invest in client support.

"Specialized home improvement contractors make up a significant portion of the residential construction industry, but have been underserved by incumbent software solutions," commented Lewis. "After speaking with customers, it became evident that Builder Prime is serving a market absent of modern software. We are thrilled to partner with Builder Prime and continue providing provide best-in-class software to specialty trade contractors."

About Builder Prime

Builder Prime is an all-in-one CRM, estimating, and project management platform for residential specialty-trade contractors. Its comprehensive platform encompasses customer relationship management, production management, scheduling, estimating, inventory management, communication, and payments, enabling residential specialty-trade contractors to manage all their operations in a single, unified platform. Builder Prime serves contractors across North America and more than 25 trades. To learn more, please visit builderprime.com.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital-efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

