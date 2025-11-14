Builder.io Launches Fusion 1.0 -- the First AI Agent for Product, Design, and Code

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Builder.io today announced Fusion 1.0, the first AI agent that connects the entire product development process — from product and design to code — in a single workflow.

In most organizations, product managers write requirements in Jira, designers mock up interfaces in Figma, and developers build them in their IDE. The tools are powerful but isolated — three teams, three tools, three fresh starts. Fusion 1.0 eliminates that fragmentation by letting teams collaborate in real time on the actual product.

AI that speaks design, code, and product

Fusion 1.0 integrates directly with Slack, Jira, Figma, and GitHub so teams can go from idea to production without leaving their stack. Tag @Builder.io in Slack to turn a conversation into a feature request, or assign a Jira ticket to the Builder bot to generate a branch and start implementation.

Designers can edit in a visual canvas that writes real code using existing components and design tokens, while developers review pull requests that the bot updates intelligently based on feedback.

Fusion's context engine understands APIs, data sources, and design systems to produce production-ready code from day one. It learns each team's preferences and patterns over time, getting smarter with every commit. Already, Fusion has turned over 10 million designs and PRDs into production features at some of the world's largest companies.

"Most AI tools today make individual contributors faster but leave teams disconnected," said Steve Sewell, CEO of Builder.io. "Fusion 1.0 is different — it lets PMs, designers, and engineers build together in one environment where code is the common language. It's how software teams finally move from handoffs to collaboration."

"We've done this live in team meetings — people throw out an idea, and we just build it in front of them. What used to take months now happens instantly. Once leadership saw that, they said, 'We need this everywhere,'" said a UX Design Lead at a global enterprise services company.

Enterprise-grade from day one

Fusion works with existing stacks, React, component-driven JS frameworks, and custom internal architectures, and includes MCP server support for databases, APIs, and deployment tools like Supabase, Netlify, and Zapier. Granular permissions, role-based access control, and model flexibility (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google) make it ready for enterprise adoption without sacrificing team autonomy.

Availability

Fusion 1.0 is available today for all Builder.io customers. Teams can connect their repository, assign their first ticket, and watch Fusion bring their workflow to life.

Visit www.builder.io/fusion to get started.

