Builders Appoints Stacy Blakeley as Executive Director to Unlock Americans' Problem-Solving Potential

Former Policy Circle CEO Joins Builders to Strengthen Citizen-Led Problem-Solving Across Texas and Beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders, the cross-partisan civic movement founded by KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky and over 350 leaders, today announced the appointment of Stacy Blakeley as its new Executive Director.

Based in Texas, Blakeley will oversee Builders' work both nationally and locally, helping expand its impact in Texas, a state that has long served as a bellwether for the nation's social and political climate. Her appointment underscores Builders' commitment to doubling down on efforts to ensure a Texas and nation where leaders are accountable to the people, and where problem-solving—not one "side"— wins.

Blakeley brings more than 25 years of experience across government, corporate, legal, and nonprofit sectors. She previously served as Executive Director of The Policy Circle, a national nonpartisan organization equipping women to engage in civic dialogue and take leadership roles. Earlier in her career, she worked on Capitol Hill, practiced commercial litigation after earning her J.D. from Southern Methodist University, and founded a strategic communications and consulting firm supporting nonprofits and businesses. Blakeley is a 5th generation Texan and 30-year resident of Dallas, Texas.

Said Builders Founder Daniel Lubetzky, "Stacy is exactly the leader Builders needs to guide its next chapter in Texas and nationwide. Her deep knowledge of Texas, her track record in smart policy-making, and her uncanny ability to mobilize citizens to constructive action will unlock new levels of impact."

Builders' mission is to move beyond "us vs. them" thinking and solve problems together. The organization emphasizes a pragmatic approach that goes beyond civil dialogue, helping people build the mindset, skills, and relationships needed to create lasting solutions that reflect the will of the broad majority – not just the most extreme.

"I can't imagine a more pivotal moment to be a Builder," said Stacy Blakeley, Executive Director of Builders. "I'm honored to lead this citizen-powered movement that equips people to find common ground, craft common sense solutions, and prioritize the common good. I'm eager to work alongside our growing community and talented team to expand the Builders impact in Texas and across the nation."

Blakeley's appointment coincides with the rollout of Builders' conversational AI tool and upcoming Citizen Solutions session designed to give people a voice (literally) in policy-making. Builders continues to grow its engaged community through its social media channels and newsletter, reaching more than 4 million Americans and generating over 500 million views.

Members of the press can meet Stacy Blakeley at this year's Texas Tribune Festival to discuss her vision for Builders' next phase in Texas and nationwide.

About Builders

At Builders , we believe the real divide isn't left versus right—it's solving problems versus fueling division. We're a cross-partisan non-profit movement working to overcome "us vs. them" thinking and solve problems together. We help people build the mindset, skills, and relationships needed to become Builders—citizens equipped to create real, lasting solutions that reflect the will of the broad majority. Working across media, civics, and education, our goal is clear: leadership that's accountable to the people, and a country where problem-solving—not one "side"—wins.

SOURCE Builders Movement