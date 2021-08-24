Builders Capital Announces Move to South Hill Business + Technology Center to Accommodate Rapid Growth and Expansion

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, a leading private money lender that specializes in funding residential construction projects, announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Seattle, Washington, to Benaroya Company's South Hill Business + Technology Center in Puyallup, Washington. The move to a larger office space is necessitated by Builders Capital's expanding national footprint, now operating in 45 states.

Builders Capital will be occupying 20,332 square feet of Class A office space by early 2022. The new West building space provides the latest in connectivity and infrastructure, earning a USBGC LEED Silver Certification. Embedded in a park-like setting with abundant amenities, the new office space will be home to more than 130 local employees and support additional employees nationwide.

"We are excited to make Puyallup the home for our continued growth. Surrounded by regional builders and banks alike, Puyallup is an ideal area to source the top talent we require to support our borrowers with best-in-class service wherever they are located," says Chief Operating Officer Beth Glein.

"We are delighted to welcome Builders Capital's move to Pierce County," said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. "Their decision to relocate underscores the depth of talent and technology infrastructure we have available in our community."

Since its inception in 2009, Builders Capital has funded single- and multi-family residential construction loans for over 30,000 housing units across the country. The company offers several types of residential construction loans ranging from short-term Bridge Loans to complex All-In-One Construction loans. With a relentless focus on Borrower/Builder-oriented lending solutions, its proprietary technology solutions and in-house servicing elevates Builders Capital above the competition.

"We are thrilled by Builders Capital's decision to locate and grow their business at our South Hill Business + Technology Center," said Larry Benaroya. "Builders Capital is an excellent fit for our smart campus and we look forward to welcoming them early next year."

Drew and Will Frame of Kidder Mathews, Robert Trent of Builders Capital, and Jeff Bashaw, Robert Hadley, and Curt Altig of Hadley Properties represented Builders Capital. Mike George, Andrea Peterson and Scott Sulman of NAI Puget Sound Properties represented The Benaroya Company during the negotiation process.

About The Benaroya Company

Established in 1956, The Benaroya Company (benaroya.com) is a leading full-service commercial real estate company based in Seattle, Washington. In addition to acquiring, developing and managing superior office, data center, retail, industrial and medical properties in prime locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, we are also active in developing build-to-suit projects and in providing short-term financing.

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is one of the nation's largest private construction lenders, offering innovative financing solutions to a broad spectrum of developers and homebuilders, from bridge, fix-and-flip, and ground-up construction to development and attached housing. The Company maintains an office in Puyallup, Washington, with sales offices in Boise, St. George, San Diego, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Orlando. Builders Capital's management team brings to the business over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

