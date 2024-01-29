Builders Capital Celebrates 15 Years Helping Homebuilders Succeed

PUYALLUP, Wash., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, the nation's largest private construction lender, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary, providing private funding to homebuilders nationwide.

In January of 2009, Curt Altig started Builders Capital and quickly met Robert Hadley while raising money to fund startup homebuilder SDC Homes, founded by Rob Trent. The two of them formed a partnership, and in 2014, Rob Trent became the 3rd principal of the company.

Builders Capital was formed in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis to fill the void in capital for residential construction finance and support private homebuilders. With the demand for new home construction at an all-time high, the company has grown to become the largest private construction lender nationwide with over $8 Billion in originations.

"Our goal has always been to be the Builders Most Valued Relationship," said Curt Altig, Builders Capital Chairman and Founder. "We help private homebuilders succeed by offering creative construction loans based on their unique projects and a dedicated in-house service team to support their project from beginning to end."

Building relationships with the support of strong customer service is one of the key differentiators for borrowers working with Builders Capital. Another is technology. Builders Capital offers their borrowers technology solutions that can help them compete with big builders and gain market share.

"BIMQuote and customhome.ai are game changers in the industry," said Rob Trent, Builders Capital CEO. "Our borrowers have access to the most tech-enabled residential design platform available with customhome.ai, and a complete modeling, project management and procurement solution through BIMQuote. Plus, our buying power equates to significant cost savings on material purchases. It's a complete package."

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single-asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting-edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing. Learn more at: Builderscapital.com

About BIMQuote

BIMQuote and customhome.ai offer innovative products available to Builders Capital's builder-borrowers, enabling them to operate more competitively, efficiently, and profitably in their business. BIMQuote offers a full project management and procurement suite, with integrated accounting and automated contracting tools such as lien waivers. Customhome.ai allows for the customization of a 3D digital model of a home and immediately generates a material takeoff as well as site-specific residential designs.

