Builders Capital Expands East Coast Sales and Service Footprint to Support an Increase in Construction Lending

News provided by

Builders Capital

12 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, the nation's largest private construction lender, recently opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to better serve its $5 billion lending portfolio, 25% of which is existing East Coast clients.

Continue Reading
Builders Capital new East Coast office is located in the Bank of America building at 401 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 2360 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.
Builders Capital new East Coast office is located in the Bank of America building at 401 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 2360 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

Customer service is one of the key differentiators for clients working with Builders Capital. Each team member is focused on the unique challenges facing the construction community. Through exceptional knowledge of the construction industry, Builders Capital provides innovative solutions centered around their builders' needs. The new office will help provide additional levels of customer support to the rapidly growing client base.

"We are very excited to expand with a second headquarters in Fort Lauderdale," said Beth Glein, Builders Capital COO. "We've replicated our operations center from Washington and found some of the best new talent in the industry to offer and service our vast portfolio of loan products, which is uniquely tailored to our builder's needs."

"We're rapidly growing our footprint on the East Coast with many exceptional loan officers joining us over the past few months and our new FL operations center will ensure we're delivering an amazing service experience," said Josh Craig, Builders Capital Co-President. "But we're just getting started! There is an incredible opportunity to educate builders and developers about the Builders Capital platform and all we can do to simplify and scale their business."

The Builders Capital team of top real estate development and financial experts offers fast and flexible lending solutions, dedicated account managers, and an in-house servicing team where each person is focused on their builder's success. They can help create customized loans for a builder's individual needs, from construction loans to development loans, bridge loans to multi-family projects, plus, All-In-One loans.

The new East Coast office is located in the Bank of America building at 401 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 2360 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

To learn more about Builders Capital and their nationwide lending visit builderscapital.com

About Builders Capital
Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single-asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting-edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing. Learn more at: Builderscapital.com 

SOURCE Builders Capital

Also from this source

Builders Capital Offers Home Designs with Quantity Takeoffs by Region

Builders Capital Offers Home Designs with Quantity Takeoffs by Region

Builders Capital, through its affiliate partnership with customhome.ai, now offers its clients fully-modeled residential home designs that include...
New Builders Capital Rebate Program Helps Borrowers Earn Back Construction Loan Origination Fees

New Builders Capital Rebate Program Helps Borrowers Earn Back Construction Loan Origination Fees

Builders Capital recently launched a new Material Order Rebate (MOR) program that can help borrowers earn rebates on the purchase of home building...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.