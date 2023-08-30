Builders Capital Offers Home Designs with Quantity Takeoffs by Region

News provided by

Builders Capital

30 Aug, 2023, 08:06 ET

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, through its affiliate partnership with customhome.ai, now offers its clients fully-modeled residential home designs that include helpful quantity takeoffs and cost estimates. 

Builders Capital clients can take advantage of this in three easy steps: 

Continue Reading
Builders Capital now offers their clients custom home designs through Customhome.ai, the most tech-enabled residential home design platform available.
Builders Capital now offers their clients custom home designs through Customhome.ai, the most tech-enabled residential home design platform available.
Builders Capital, through its affiliate partnership with customhome.ai, now offers its clients fully-modeled residential home designs that include quantity takeoffs and cost estimates.
Builders Capital, through its affiliate partnership with customhome.ai, now offers its clients fully-modeled residential home designs that include quantity takeoffs and cost estimates.

  1. First, a builder chooses an exterior home design style. 
  2. Second, the builder selects the model that best fits their needs. 
  3. Third, the builder can make changes to both the exterior and interior from a list of options to customize the home in real-time. 

The result is a design that speeds the process to plan and budget homes that are more efficient to build and better targeted to the end homebuyer. 

One of the most beneficial features of the tool is that it displays an estimated build cost during the real-time design stage, based on proprietary regional data. The plans also offer localized material cost estimates and quantity takeoffs through the integration with BIMQuote.com. This is an industry first. 

"We are tackling the problem of buying an online plan, only to find out it's too costly to build," said Travis Dodge, CTO at Builders Capital. "Customhome.ai has produced thousands of unique home-building plans to date, and we are on our way to being one of the largest online sellers of residential plans that are modeled and rendered, with material and quantity takeoffs." 

Customhome.ai is the most tech-enabled residential home design platform available, and it's integrated with BIMQuote, for modeling and material takeoffs. Together these tools can dramatically shorten the preconstruction window with streamlined communication, project definition, and budgeting to help ensure the project is financially sound from the beginning. 

"The customhome.ai platform, BIMQuote.com technology, coupled with the purchasing power of Builders Capital and its $5B+ worth of homes financed in its active portfolio, delivers a revolutionary combination," said Rob Trent, CEO. "With links to major national suppliers, we're offering material discounts that most builders don't have access to and leveling the playing field for our private homebuilder clients." 

Builders Capital will rebate the cost of designs purchased through customhome.ai for their clients participating in the Material Order Rebate (MOR) Program. The costs are credited against the loan origination fee when financed through Builders Capital, another first of its kind in the building industry.

To learn more about customhome.ai visit: customhome.ai 

To learn more about BIMQuote visit: bimquote.com 

To learn more about Builders Capital, and the complete details about the MOR program, visit: builderscapital.com/mor 

About Builders Capital
Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single-asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting-edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

About BIMQuote and Customhome.ai
BIMQuote and customhome.ai offer innovative products available to Builders Capital's builder-borrowers, enabling them to operate more competitively, efficiently, and profitably in their business. BIMQuote offers a full project management and procurement suite, with integrated accounting and automated contracting tools such as lien waivers. Customhome.ai allows for the customization of a 3D digital model of a home and immediately generates a material takeoff as well as site-specific residential designs. Learn more at: BIMquote.com and customhome.ai

SOURCE Builders Capital

Also from this source

New Builders Capital Rebate Program Helps Borrowers Earn Back Construction Loan Origination Fees

Builders Capital Raises Additional $500 Million of New Capital, Prepares to Fund Billions of New Home Construction Loans This Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.