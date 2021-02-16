Builders Capital Working to Increase Construction Lending Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving his first loan from Builders Capital more than a decade ago, Robert Trent, now the CEO of Builders Capital, says the company continues to make the dream of home building a reality for many in the construction industry.

In 2008, Trent, along with many in the real estate industry, faced one of the largest financial meltdowns in recent memory. The recession hit Trent and his team hard with projects underway, and banks afraid to expand their financing options for home construction projects due to the state of the economy.

Shortly after, with Trent having half-built homes - on lots owned by the bank - Builders Capital made its first loan to Trent's business, SDC Homes.

Trent continued to work with Builders Capital, which helped propel his business to Washington state's second-largest private home builder. With the help of Builders Capital, Trent eventually sold his business in 2011 to a public homebuilder.

"I can say with zero doubt in my mind, that what we do changes lives. We give builders an incredible opportunity to improve their lives by growing their businesses," Trent said. "We provide guidance and service to help them become successful. I am honored to lead Builders Capital alongside Chairman and Founder Curt Altig and Principal Robert Hadley as we expand our market presence."

Not only is Builders Capital focused on supporting builders with financing and lending, but they are also focused on helping builders move with speed that allows them to keep their projects either on pace or ahead of schedule.

"We understand in 2021 that the nation is facing a monumental housing shortage. Builders simply can't build fast enough to meet the demand," Trent said, from experience. "Securing funding quickly is one of the main roadblocks. That's one of the reasons we developed the 'Get My Rate' tool. So builders can get in and get a quoted rate in just 5 minutes!"

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is one of the nation's largest private construction lenders, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders, from bridge, fix-and-flip and ground-up construction, to development and attached housing. The Company maintains offices in Seattle and Puyallup, Washington, with sales offices in Boise, Denver, Colorado Springs, Vancouver, Phoenix and Orlando. Builders Capital's management team brings to the business over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing.

