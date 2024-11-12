Builders Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

Builders

Nov 12, 2024, 14:00 ET

Insurance leader Builders contributes to ongoing humanitarian operations in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders' donation of $100,000 will support humanitarian relief efforts for those impacted by the devastation from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This contribution will be directed toward a select group of nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing immediate aid and long-term recovery for impacted communities.

"Numerous communities have suffered from these devastating hurricanes, including many people in my hometown of Boone, NC," said Todd Campbell, President & CEO of Builders. "With our donation, Builders joins countless businesses, organizations and individuals across the nation in helping communities recover and rebuild. It's encouraging to see so many — especially those in the business community — come together in compassion to provide vital assistance."

The selected nonprofit organizations each play a critical role in disaster response and equitable recovery efforts. These funds will help provide essential services such as emergency shelter, food, medical care, housing and rebuilding. The donation is split evenly among the following organizations:

In addition to Builders' $100,000 donation, the company is matching employee donations to any hurricane disaster recovery efforts.

About Builders:
A property and casualty insurance leader, Atlanta-based Builders is the region's reliable expert and workforce advocate serving agents and their clients through deep partnerships, service excellence and financial strength. Over 32 years of market leadership in complex construction risks has fostered exceptional expertise in workers' compensation, injury prevention and best-in-class medical management, driving superior outcomes across many professional industries. Learn more at https://www.bldrs.com/.

SOURCE Builders

