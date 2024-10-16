Builders Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second consecutive year, Builders earned Certification™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Builders. This year, 96% of employees agreed that Builders is, in fact, a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that such a certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Builders stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Since taking the helm of the company in 2021, Todd Campbell, CEO and President of Builders, has spearheaded the development of a vibrant company culture that enriches the hearts and minds of its people with deep core values. "Our values permeate our employees, whose work is fueled by a sense of purpose and belonging," stated Todd. "Culture is the heart of our organization and the numbers are real, measurable and the results speak for themselves through morale and retention—supporting the intentional service we provide to our agents, policyholders, partners and people."

Indeed, the numbers are real. Key metrics of employee feedback surveys paint a vivid picture of a strong culture of companywide acclaim.

97% of employees say Builders facilities contribute to a good working environment.

97% of employees say Builders management is approachable and easy to talk with.

97% of employees feel good about the ways Builders contributes to the community.

99% of employees say Builders management is competent at running the business.

For Builders, this award reflects the positive impact of our culture and the success we've worked hard to achieve. We celebrate being Certified by Great Place To Work and remain focused on our genuine passion for people.

Join Our Award-Winning Team. Builders Is Hiring!

Insurance and integrity? You bet. At Builders, we strive to become a household name as the most caring insurance company—renowned for our reliability, expertise, financial strength and steadfast commitment as compassionate workforce advocates.

Builders has an authentic company culture that lives its values through professionals that believe in the fulfilling work of making our customers' work safer. Why not be part of our one-of-a-kind team? Explore ways to make a difference today at bldrs.com/careers/.

About Builders

A property and casualty insurance leader, Atlanta-based Builders is the region's reliable expert and workforce advocate serving agents and their clients through deep partnerships, service excellence and financial strength. Over 32 years of market leadership in complex construction risks has fostered exceptional expertise in workers' compensation, injury prevention and best-in-class medical management, driving superior outcomes across many professional industries. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by AM Best. Top Workplaces USA — #InsuranceBuiltStrong.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Builders