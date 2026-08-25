Builders FirstSource and Digs Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver the Next Generation of AI-Powered Homebuilding

Companies join forces to help professional builders work smarter, build faster, and deliver a better homeowner experience.

IRVING, Texas and VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR), a leading provider of building materials and value-added services, and Digs, a leading AI platform for homebuilders and homeowners, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of AI-powered workflows and digital infrastructure for professional builders and homeowners.

Under the partnership, Builders FirstSource is the solo lead on Digs' $25.3 million Series A financing and has also entered into a five-year commercial agreement with Digs to accelerate product development, strengthen platform integration, and expand AI capabilities. Through the commercial agreement, the companies will collaborate to strengthen Builders FirstSource's digital ecosystem for residential homebuilders and build out new experiences for homeowners.

"Our customers are looking for seamless technology that helps them operate more efficiently and deliver a better homeowner experience," said Peter Jackson, CEO of Builders FirstSource. "By combining Builders FirstSource's scale, deep customer relationships, product data, and extensive digital ecosystem with Digs' AI platform, we are advancing tools that can simplify workflows, improve productivity, and create a more connected experience across the homebuilding lifecycle, enabling us to serve our customers in new ways at every stage."

The companies intend to leverage Builders FirstSource's comprehensive digital ecosystem and Digs' patented AI platform to better serve homebuilders, including the more than 140,000 customers served by Builders FirstSource today, by helping them eliminate disconnected workflows, reduce manual work, and deliver exceptional homeowner experiences from pre-construction through warranty and beyond.

One Intelligent Platform Across the Entire Build

As part of the partnership, Builders FirstSource and Digs intend to enhance Builders FirstSource's digital ecosystem with Digs' patented AI technology to turn thousands of disconnected construction documents into a single living source of truth, connecting plans, specifications, selections, products, approvals, warranties, conversations, and project history into one intelligent platform.

For builders: Every stakeholder can work from the same trusted information, from estimating and purchasing to construction, design, sales, and homeowner care.

For homeowners: Greater transparency during construction and a complete digital twin of their home that continues delivering value long after move-in.

The result is faster decisions, less rework, shorter project cycle times, and a better ownership experience.

Helping Builders Work Faster at Every Stage

The partnership accelerates a new generation of AI-powered capabilities to streamline operations and improve both internal workflows and the homeowner experience.

Planned innovations include:

A single source of truth for every project with AI chat, files, e-signatures, QR codes, comments, tasks, and project collaboration.

AI-powered diagramming, finish selections, and visual coordination between builders, designers, trades, and homeowners.

Consumer-grade client experiences that keep homeowners informed throughout construction while reducing interruptions to project teams.

AI-powered homeowner handoff, warranty, and aftercare that extends the builder relationship long after move-in.

Integrated into Builders FirstSource's digital ecosystem, these connected workflows will be devised to span estimating, procurement, construction, and ongoing homeownership, helping teams build more homes with greater efficiency and confidence.

Extending the Builder Relationship Beyond Move-In

This intelligent foundation will be designed to enable homeowners to receive personalized maintenance guidance, warranty support, and tailored services for their home, while giving builders a more efficient way to manage aftercare and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Over time, it opens the door to new services and innovations across the full life of the home.

"Our vision has always been beyond construction software," said Ryan Fink, CEO and Co-founder of Digs. "We're building the AI platform that understands every home. Builders FirstSource brings national reach, industry relationships, product data, and market scale. Together, we're creating something even beyond the next generation of residential construction, we're creating the first scalable true digital twin of the home for homeowners to power new experiences for the life of their home."

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR), headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading provider of building materials for professional builders in new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We deliver integrated homebuilding solutions by manufacturing, supplying, and installing a full range of structural and related building products. With approximately 565 locations across 43 states, we serve 48 of the top 50 and 91 of the top 100 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), ensuring broad geographic coverage and enhancing our ability to partner with our customers. Our leading network of strategically located manufacturing facilities produces factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, manufactured and semi-custom modular homes, as well as engineered wood that we design and cut specifically for each home. We also assemble interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units for easy installation. Additionally, we distribute a wide range of building products, including lumber, sheet goods, windows, doors, millwork, and specialty items. Our services, which vary by market, include professional installation, turnkey framing, and shell construction. Supported by the latest construction innovations and digital solutions, we help drive greater efficiency across homebuilding. Learn more at www.bldr.com.

About Digs

Digs is the leading AI platform for homebuilders and homeowners. Using patented artificial intelligence, Digs transforms construction documents into a single source of truth that helps builders boost productivity, accelerate workflows, improve collaboration, and deliver exceptional homeowner experiences from pre-construction through warranty, aftercare, and beyond. Digs serves builders, contractors, designers, trade partners, vendors, and homeowners across all 50 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto that are not purely historical facts or that necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about the partnership between Builders FirstSource and Digs, the resulting product innovation and the capabilities of Builders FirstSource's and Digs' digital platforms, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, oral statements made by the Builders FirstSource's directors, officers and employees to the investor and analyst communities, media representatives and others, depending upon their nature, may also constitute forward-looking statements. As with the forward-looking statements included in this release, these forward-looking statements are by nature inherently uncertain, and actual results or events may differ materially as a result of many factors. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Builders FirstSource on the date this release was submitted. Builders FirstSource undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Builders FirstSource's control or may be currently unknown to the Builders FirstSource, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements; such risks or uncertainties include those related to the partnership between Builders FirstSource and Digs and the ability of the partnership to achieve the anticipated benefits thereof, adoption of the technologies being developed by Builders FirstSource and Digs by homebuilders and homeowners, the ability of Builders FirstSource's growth strategies, including acquisitions, organic growth and digital and technology strategies, including the Builders FirstSource's ability to drive growth by incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions into its platform, or the dependence of the Builders FirstSource's revenues and operating results on, among other things, the homebuilding industry and, to a lesser extent, repair and remodel activity, which in each case is dependent on economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, home size and affordability, consumer confidence, labor and supply shortages, tariffs and duties, and also lumber and other commodity prices. The Builders FirstSource may not succeed in addressing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of Builders FirstSource's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and may also be described from time to time in the other reports Builders FirstSource files with the SEC. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein.

SOURCE Digs