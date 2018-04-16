Builders Insurance Group Declares 22nd Consecutive Dividend

"On behalf of the Board, our leadership team and the dedicated employees of our Company, I am pleased to continue our outstanding dividend track record for another year," said Allen Richardson, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Builders Insurance Group. "Policyholders who demonstrate the highest standards of safety and who remain loyal to us will once again experience the unmatched benefits of partnership with Builders."

"Despite one of the worst financial downturns to impact the economy a decade ago, our financial results have continued to exceed our expectations at every turn and last year was no exception," added Patrick Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue forward with strategic initiatives and careful fiscal management that serves to further strengthen our foundation for future growth. Our focus will remain on people – our valued policyholders, agents and employees."

To be eligible to receive a dividend, a Georgia policyholder must have maintained continuous coverage with Builders Insurance (A Mutual Captive Company) since December 31, 2014 and must have an acceptable loss ratio. In addition, the policyholder must have maintained membership in a sponsoring association and be without any unresolved receivable balances.

More than 20,000 policyholders in residential and light commercial construction as well as a variety of non-construction fields rely on Builders Insurance Group to protect their most important assets – their people and property. Founded in 1992, the company has evolved into a dynamic, financially secure and dedicated partner with a philosophy of providing outstanding products, backed by exceptional customer service and easy-to-use technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents. Builders Insurance Group and all of its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best Company. For more information, please visit our Web site at www.bldrs.com.

