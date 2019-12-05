Builders Insurance Group Names Ellen G. Smith Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Insurance Group today announced the appointment of Ellen G. Smith, CPA, to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Ms. Smith was currently serving as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis with Builders and in her new role will lead the financial operations of the Company including financial reporting, strategic planning and analysis, treasury management, and actuarial and premium accounting functions.

"Ellen brings financial and business expertise to the CFO role and will help develop our long term strategic vision," said Patrick Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer for Builders. "Over the last eight months, Ellen served as interim CFO and demonstrated outstanding leadership, decision making and dedication while guiding our financial operations. We are pleased to have Ellen join our Senior Leadership team," Mitchell added.

Ms. Smith joined Builders in 2010 as Financial Reporting Manager and progressed through increased leadership roles before assuming her most current position as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to joining Builders, Ms. Smith served as Audit Manager within the Insurance Practice at KPMG.

Ms. Smith is a graduate of Florida State University earning a BS degree in Accounting and Finance. Ms. Smith is a Certified Public Account in the State of Georgia.

More than 20,000 policyholders in residential and light commercial construction and a variety of other industries rely on Builders Insurance Group to protect their most precious assets – their people and businesses. Founded in 1992, the Company evolved into a dynamic, financially secure and dedicated partner delivering outstanding products, backed by exceptional customer service and easy-to-use technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company provides innovative Workers Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents and MGAs. Builders Insurance Group and its member companies are "A" (Excellent) IX by AM Best Company. For more information, please visit our Website at www.bldrs.com.

