BUILDERS NAMED TO THE 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA LIST

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders ("Builders" or "Company") announced it earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"This is a tremendous honor for Builders", says Todd Campbell, Group President and CEO of Builders. "It is a testament to our Builders family of employees and how they make this company a great place to work." Campbell further stated, "The award exemplifies our team's commitment and dedication to our agents and policyholders and fellow employees to make Builders the best work environment to serve our customers."

Winners on the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered anonymously through an employee engagement survey administered by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. With the completion of this AM Best review, Builders will continue to have significant financial flexibility to consider additional value-creating capital deployment options.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

ABOUT BUILDERS

Atlanta-based Builders delivers workers' compensation, general liability, property, commercial auto, umbrella, and construction risk insurance through a strong independent agent network. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2022 and a legacy of commercial insurance industry excellence, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 180 employees and 1100 agency locations across the nation. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by A.M. Best. Meet Builders — #30YearsStrong

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

