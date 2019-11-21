Builders Pre-Selling in New Neighborhood of The Colony, A Hunt Companies Community in Bastrop

The "backbone" includes Sitterle Homes, Lennar, Buffington Homes, David Weekley Homes and Scott Felder Homes. Scott Felder Homes, Buffington Homes and David Weekley are the most recent additions with 12 new homes underway and model homes scheduled to open in late 2019 and early 2020.

Housing demand at The Colony is strong, with robust sales in the community's new Angelina Park and Morgan Bend neighborhoods and several homes already pre-sold in Riverside, The Colony's newest neighborhood. A new pool and an amenity center called "The Overlook" are also underway in Riverside.

Finding the Right Builders

Even as Hunt focused on infrastructure development for the project on State Highway 71 and Stephen F. Austin Boulevard, the company was also scouring the region and country to find homebuilders with solid track records, Central Texas experience and commitment to quality. Furthermore, Hunt relied on homebuilders with whom the company had previous relationships, supplying an even greater degree of trust. "People who buy here at The Colony are investing in their home and family's lifestyle," Neff said. "It's up to us at Hunt to find the builders that will make that investment worthwhile today and into the future."

Once homebuilders were selected, Hunt worked with them to ensure the homes' architecture and exterior façades resonated with The Colony's natural surroundings. These new neighborhoods feature gently rolling hills and piney woods, along with green pocket parks in every neighborhood. Neff said the willingness of homebuilders to create homes in concert with the natural setting is very important, pointing out that "we encourage builders to build a product that fits the Bastrop lifestyle."

Appealing to the Modern Buyer

Additionally, floor plans needed to appeal to a large audience, something else at which The Colony homebuilders excel. "The people who come to see the homes range from families with small children to Austin and Houston commuters, single people interested in homeownership and empty-nesters seeking to downsize with style," Neff said. "Each of these groups has different housing needs, and the five builders working with us are known for offering variety, along with affordability."

For instance, the David Weekly offerings range from 1,396-3,081 sq. ft. and are priced from $245,000-$340,000. Meanwhile, Scott Felder offers homes priced from $260,000-$350,000 and ranging from 1,639-3,000+ sq. ft.

Neff said that brisk pre-sales in Riverside, even with the models not yet open, support the idea that, with its location, amenities and quality homes, The Colony appeals to a wide range of homeowners. "What we are hearing is that people like it here because of proximity to the city and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," he added. "They're impressed by the many housing choices available in a single, private community, all of which are a bargain when compared to similar locations in the Austin area."

The Colony is located at Farm-to-Market Road 969 and north of Texas 71.

About The Colony

The Colony is a 2,300-acre master-planned community located approximately 40 minutes southeast of downtown Austin. The amazing master-planned community is situated just 20 minutes from ABIA, combining easy access to vibrant city life and employment centers, while offering tranquil, country living. Amenities include swimming pools, playgrounds, miles of walking trails, activity and fitness rooms plus lots of open space. For additional information, visit www.colonytx.com.

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt is a family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses in the real estate and infrastructure markets. Hunt develops, invests, manages and finances assets at all stages to derive and deliver value. Founded in 1947, Hunt builds its reputation on integrity and performance. With a focus on excellence in corporate governance, Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt employs over 1,800 direct employees and its broader platform (including affiliates) employs over 6,000 additional employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.huntcompanies.com

