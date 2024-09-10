BuildersUpdate.com Expands Global Reach, Strengthens Support for Buyer Agents in North and South America

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildersUpdate.com, the leading platform for new construction data, is proud to announce its enhanced capabilities to support buyer agents in the wake of the recent NAR settlement. "Through its strategic partnership with Omni MLS, 84+ regional MLS associations, and direct collaborations with developers and builders from over 21+ countries, BuildersUpdate.com now empowers 761,000+ national and even more international real estate agents with unparalleled access to new construction opportunities" states Bill Gaul, CEO of BuildersUpdate.com.

Empowering Buyer Agents with Exclusive Builder Partnerships

BuildersUpdate.com is committed to fostering strong relationships between agents and builders. The platform exclusively features builders who recognize buyer agents as the procuring cause, ensuring that agents are protected for their efforts. With BuildersUpdate.com's patented electronic buyer registration system, agents can confidently connect their clients with trusted builders, knowing they will be protected.

Global Expansion: Connecting Agents Across the Americas

With its expanded reach, BuildersUpdate.com now allows agents to direct their buyers to properties across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. This global expansion opens new opportunities for agents and builders alike. Agents from other countries can now access U.S.-based properties through BuildersUpdate.com's patented functionality, significantly increasing builders' exposure to international buyers.

A Commitment to Integrity and Excellence

BuildersUpdate.com stands firm in its commitment to representing only those builders who respect the efforts of buyer agents. Builders who are not listed on BuildersUpdate.com are a testament to the platform's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Agents can trust that working with BuildersUpdate.com is akin to a seamless, rewarding experience—now available in over 21+ countries.

Unmatched Support for Buyer Agents

Unlike industry giants like Google, Zillow, Homes.com, and Realtor.com, BuildersUpdate.com offers unique tools and data specifically designed to support buyer agents across North, Central, and South America to identify new construction properties. In just 30 seconds, agents can unlock new opportunities and maximize their efforts in this exciting new era.

For more information, Contact Bill Gaul, 512.850.8878, BuildersUpdate.com.

About BuildersUpdate.com

Builders Update connects builders with pre-qualified buyers and their agents, bringing them directly to your sales centers. We began our journey with a simple goal: to make it easier for all builders (production, custom, condominium developers) worldwide to connect with the right buyers using patented functionality and AI tools not available elsewhere.

SOURCE BuildersUpdate.com