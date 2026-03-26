BuildersUpdate.com Introduces "Pay Upon Performance" Model to Help Homebuilders Close More Deals in a Volatile Market

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As housing market conditions grow increasingly uncertain, homebuilders are facing a critical challenge: rising costs, fluctuating mortgage rates, and hesitant buyers are making it harder than ever to convert leads into closed sales.

With fuel prices climbing, material costs increasing, and mortgage rates continuing to shift, many prospective buyers are stepping back from the market. The result is a growing number of stalled or failed transactions, leaving builders questioning the value of traditional lead-generation models that require upfront investment without guaranteed results.

BuildersUpdate.com is addressing this challenge with a new approach designed to align marketing costs directly with successful outcomes. Their "Pay Upon Performance" model allows builders to eliminate upfront marketing expenses and pay only a small, flat marketing fee when a home sale closes.

Through this model, builders gain exposure to a nationwide network of more than 841,000 licensed real estate agents, who actively pre-qualify buyers before presenting opportunities. This ensures that builders are connected with serious, qualified buyers—rather than unverified leads.

Unlike traditional marketing platforms that charge monthly fees regardless of performance, BuildersUpdate.com provides broad visibility through its distribution network of 13,000+ websites, including placement in over 1.2 million monthly newsletters, enhanced search prioritization, and access to a patented electronic buyer registration system. This system helps confirm that leads are new to the builder and allows builders to highlight current incentives and offerings.

Importantly, both builders and agents are aligned in the transaction process: agents are incentivized to bring qualified buyers, as they are compensated only when a deal closes. This reduces time spent on unproductive leads and increases the likelihood of successful transactions.

As one participating builder noted, "Why wouldn't I use this program? I'm already paying a referral fee to agents, but this platform puts my communities directly in front of them—without the burden of ongoing marketing costs for leads that don't convert."

Builders only pay the marketing fee when BuildersUpdate.com is the procuring cause of the sale, reinforcing a results-driven approach. Currently, the fee is $750 per property sold at closing through March 2026, significantly lower than the cumulative cost of traditional listing and advertising platforms.

In today's evolving housing market, where buyers are more cautious and competition is increasing, BuildersUpdate.com offers a practical solution: pay for performance, not potential.

For builders looking to reduce risk, increase qualified exposure, and focus on closing deals, this model represents a meaningful shift toward more efficient and accountable marketing.

For more information, Contact Bill Gaul, 512.850.8878, BuildersUpdate.com.

About BuildersUpate.com

Builders Update connects builders with pre-qualified buyers and their agents, bringing them directly to your sales centers. We began our journey with a simple goal: to make it easier for all builders (production, custom, condominium developers) worldwide to connect with the right buyers using patented functionality and AI tools not available elsewhere.

SOURCE BuildersUpdate.com