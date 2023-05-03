BuildFire Acquires Bizness Apps, Strengthening Its Position as the Leading Mobile App Development Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildFire, the innovative mobile app development platform, announced today that it has acquired Bizness Apps, a top competitor in the mobile app development market.

The acquisition of Bizness Apps is a testament to BuildFire's commitment to constant innovation and growth in the mobile app development industry. With its easy-to-use interface and extensive range of features, BuildFire is confident that it can provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly app development platform to its new clientele.

BuildFire Acquires Bizness Apps: Enhancing Mobile App Solutions & Market Reach Tweet this BuildFire mobile app builder. BuildFire Website

Discussing the acquisition, Daniel Hindi, Co-Founder and COO of BuildFire, said, "Our commitment has always been to provide businesses with cutting-edge solutions for creating, deploying, and managing mobile applications. Acquiring Bizness Apps' customer base not only allows us to offer exceptional services and user experiences to a broader audience, but it also demonstrates our strong market position and growth potential."

We extend a warm welcome to all Bizness Apps customers, and we are excited to have you join the BuildFire family. Rest assured, we will continue to provide the high-quality service and support that you can expect with BuildFire.

As we move forward, we are more determined than ever to continue growing and expanding our capabilities. Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready for an incredible journey together as we revolutionize the world of mobile app development!

About BuildFire

BuildFire is a leading mobile app development platform that enables businesses to create, deploy, and manage custom mobile applications without any coding knowledge. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, BuildFire has helped thousands of businesses across various industries to streamline their operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth. For more information, visit https://buildfire.com/buildfire-acquires-biznessapps

SOURCE BuildFire