Building a Better Future: NJ Roofing Companies Partner with BGI to Empower Communities

This collaboration will see a portion of profits from every project completed by the participating companies – NJ roofing company (including its affiliates 1Call Restore LLC, Roof4Roof, Pro Commercial Cleaning, Window Depot, Jersey West Roofing, Hoboken Roofing Company, Bayonne Roofing, McGrotty Roofing ProCommercial Cleaning services and ER Barrett Roofing) – dedicated to supporting BGI's impactful community projects.

This partnership is rooted in a shared passion for giving back. Inspired by a humbling trip to Colombia in 2007, Chuck Anania, Founder of NJ roofing company and Roof4Roof, witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of poverty and inadequate housing. Roof4Roof was born from a desire to make a difference, leveraging a portion of company profits to provide free emergency roofing and home repairs to families in need, both in New Jersey and overseas. Pro Commercial Cleaning, another affiliate, echoes this commitment through its philanthropic support of St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"We believe in the power of community," says Anania. "By joining forces with BGI, we can amplify our impact and create positive change on an even larger scale. Every project we complete becomes an opportunity to help families rebuild their lives and create a brighter future."

BGI, too, recognizes the potential of collective action. Their network fosters connections, personal growth, and a spirit of collaboration, with a core principle being charitable giving.

"We are thrilled to welcome this group of dedicated and socially responsible companies to our organization," says Chuck Anania, president of BGI. "Their commitment to excellence and generosity aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those in need."

