Building a Billion Dollar Business: Pure Green Founder & CEO to Speak at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Goldner , Founder and CEO of Pure Green, LLC , has been invited to speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit. The conference takes place on Thursday, August 15 at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, with Goldner's "fireside chat," Building a Billion Dollar Business, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

During the fireside chat, Goldner will be interviewed by Anqunette Sarfoh, the founder of BotaniQ and former Morning News Anchor for Fox 2 Detroit. Both of these seasoned speakers are passionate about the utilization of cannabis as medicine and the importance of advocacy and education. Goldner has an extensive background in both medical science and the cannabis industry, while Sarfoh has a personal connection to cannabis as medicine through using cannabis as management for Multiple Sclerosis symptoms.

As Founder and CEO of Pure Green, Steve Goldner was awarded the first Michigan LARA cannabis processing license and leads the scientific team in product development. Goldner is a forensic toxicologist and former FDA advisor to the NIH, credited with developing liquid methadone as well as drug abuse screening tests. Also serving as Founder and CEO of Regulatory Affairs Associates since 2000, his team provides "invention to approval" regulatory consulting in toxicology, formulation, and clinical trial management. To study cannabis science directly, Steve co-founded Pinnacle Labs as the first and only cannabis-testing laboratory to meet stringent FDA drug standards.

The Benzinga conference brings together cannabis entrepreneurs and investors. The conference in Detroit will take place just ahead of the Michigan recreational business license rollout slated to begin November 1.

Pure Green, LLC is a Michigan-based medical cannabis company making an impact in the increasingly crowded cannabis product space. In June of this year the company was awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Cannabis Technology for its proprietary Freeze Dry and Supercritical CO2 Extraction Process. Several additional patents are actively under review for controlled drug dosing and consumer products.

About Pure Green

Michigan-based Pure Green LLC produces pharmaceutically precise, targeted and effective medical cannabis. Its line of sublingual tablets includes Parachute, Pure Relief, Pure Sleep, Pure Calm, Pure Bliss and Pure CBD. The company's mission is to shift perception of the cannabis plant, garner acceptance of its medicinal benefits and facilitate the use of medical cannabis for a range of chronic ailments to impact health and wellbeing on the planet. For more information, visit: https://pure.green .

