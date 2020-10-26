Building A Diversification Strategy & Conducting A Feasibility Analysis - Free Webinar, Sponsored By The OPEN MINDS Value-Based Care For Behavioral Health Online Community

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEN MINDS Value-Based Care for Behavioral Health online community will present a free webinar, " New Service Lines & New Revenue Streams: Building A Diversification Strategy & Conducting A Feasibility Analysis " on November 4, 2020.

During this presentation, led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Joe Naughton-Travers, attendees will review a process for evaluating service line performance and repurposing or launching new revenue streams.

Relying on a single payor or revenue stream is becoming a risky proposition. Now, more than ever, the ability to evaluate and modify current services and to develop new services to meet the challenges and opportunities in the market is an essential skill all executives need to master.

After attending the webinar, participants will be able to analyze current service lines and determine strategic options for diversification, follow a structured approach to selecting new service lines for your organization and ensuring they are financially stable, and apply lessons learned from peer organizations who have launched or repurposed service lines.

"New Service Lines & New Revenue Streams: Building A Diversification Strategy & Conducting A Feasibility Analysis" will be held Wednesday, November 4th at 1:00 ET. To join the free webinar, visit https://vbcforbh.com/new-service-lines-new-revenue-streams-building-a-diversification-strategy-conducting-a-feasibility-analysis/ .

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About Value Based Care for Behavioral Health

Your platform for building success with value-based care. Serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs is a long and winding path. Let us be your guide, providing your team with the navigation tools needed for the transition to value-based reimbursement

Value Based Care for Behavioral Health is the only authoritative resource on value-based reimbursement developed for executives of health and human service organizations serving consumers with complex needs. Brought to you by OPEN MINDS and Qualifacts + Credible.

About Qualifacts + Credible

Qualifacts and Credible have merged. And we're laser-focused on helping Behavioral Health and Human Services agencies improve clinical outcomes, enhance operations and activate their full potential.

Please rest assured – the team and tech you love will remain in place. Providers will have the flexibility to choose and work with the two best-in-KLAS EHR solutions, CareLogic and Credible Behavioral Health. Our teams will continue to support both platforms and our agency partners from end to end.

Over time, we will fully bring to life the power and potential of this merger – to elevate agencies and create healthier communities – across our offering, team, and the industry. We're excited for you to take this journey with us! Learn more

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

