Building a Fleet of Autonomous Service Robots Just Got Faster, Cheaper and Leaner with Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmniLabs , an award-winning developer of customized robotics solutions, today announced the availability of a new Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform that puts the power of specification into the hands of its customers. With this modular robotics platform, customers can design their robots from the base to the brains - adding exterior mechanisms and functionality that make these autonomous robots perfect for tasks like disinfecting offices, hospitals and airplanes, mapping virtual tours for real estate brokers, conducting security patrol, or greeting guests in reception areas. The robots are completely manufactured in OhmniLabs' one-of-a-kind 3D printing factory in Silicon Valley, and deployed and managed through the company's cloud robotics platform.

The Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform is composed of extensible and flexible base robots, a rich and comprehensive library of tech modules, and proprietary ultra-lean development and manufacturing processes. Together, these allow the company to develop and iterate quickly through different robotics products just like a software company.

"With the Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform we can offer hundreds of robot variations for a fraction of the time and cost," said Thuc Vu, co-founder and CEO at OhmniLabs. "The market for service robots is a trillion dollar opportunity once it reaches ubiquity, and our mission from day one has been to democratize robotics and accelerate the adoption of robotic solutions around the world. This new platform is one way we are working towards that goal - by enabling businesses to build robots which fit their specific needs, and get their concepts to market at a fraction of the time and cost of other providers."

OhmniLabs created a name for itself by bringing to market its award-winning, U.S.-made Ohmni Telepresence Robot. Now entering its sixth year in business, thousands of Ohmni Robots have shipped to over 40 countries and have been put to use by multinational corporations as well as small to medium businesses, hospitals, schools, major league sports teams and more.

Built for Autonomy

The Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform is ready for autonomy. The company's autonomous cloud robotics platform is built on a SLAM infrastructure (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and uses a blend of LIDAR, depth cameras, and computer vision to generate maps that are shared across robot fleets. With the company's computer vision at the edge, robots are capable of recognizing the people and objects surrounding them, and understand the environment they're navigating, even without an internet connection.

Modular Technology Library

OhmniLabs' comprehensive Modular Tech Library includes more than 200 robotic components spanning hardware, engineering, software and cloud robotics to perform various functions – from high power brushless motor technology to the latest sensors, acoustically tuned speaker systems and self-docking charging systems. Every tech module has been tested and proven in the real-world, with patents pending on key technologies.

Rapid Prototyping

With the Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform, new designs can be fabricated in a matter of hours in OhmniLabs' 3D printing facility, while traditional molding can take up to three months. This rapid prototyping process significantly lowers the barrier to entry and brings new robots to market faster than ever before, all while de-risking the entire development process.

"Our manufacturing process has been perfected over the last five years and we are quickly becoming industry leaders in making smart, functional and low cost robots a reality," added Vu. "We couldn't find a 3D printer that was capable of running for long periods of time so we built our own production grade 3D printers that are optimized for 24/7 operation and quickly manufacture production-ready, functional prototypes."

End-to-end Robotic Solutions that Support Manufacturing at Scale

OhmniLabs' design and production professionals work side by side with customers and resellers to conceptualize, engineer, prototype, manufacture and deploy a fleet of custom robots quickly, and without sacrificing usability and quality.

This end-to-end modular robotics development process allows customers to assess risks and make decisions at each stage, with a specific goal in mind. For example, a client can begin with an AMR platform for mapping and navigation and then add on various tech modules depending on their needs. During the process, the client is able to control costs and adjust for potential changes.

"The new Modular Robotics Platform from OhmniLabs makes developing specialized robots easier and faster than we could have ever imagined," said Tetsuro Morimoto, Ph.D., who manages the Business Creation Department and Insights Lab at Toppan Printing Co. "The modularity allows us to experiment with different applications and functionalities that allow us to better serve our customers, employees, facilities and communities."

The Ohmni Robot platform was recently awarded as a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer for its exceptional flexibility. The company is currently working with many of the world's largest technology companies and highly regarded universities to develop custom robotics solutions for a variety of applications.

For more information about the Ohmni Modular Robotics Platform and the process for building a customized fleet of service robots for specific business needs, visit https://ohmnilabs.com/services/modular-robotics-platform



About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based robotics company that produces custom robots at scale, based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Founded in 2015, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

