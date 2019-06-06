Building a future: Kum & Go partnership with Habitat for Humanity generates more than $600,000 in 2019

In six years of partnership, Kum & Go has contributed more than $3.2 million to Habitat for Humanity, granting dollars at the national level, as well as in each state. Contributions have been raised through associate and customer donations, the sale of Kum & Go water during the month of the campaign, and Kum & Go corporate grants. In addition to monetary contributions, Kum & Go associates volunteered nearly 400 hours in 2019 alone to build homes in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Greeley and Loveland, Colorado, and Des Moines, Iowa.

Kum & Go is Habitat for Humanity's only national convenience retail partner. "Kum & Go has been a valued partner of Habitat's since 2014. Their financial and volunteer support has been critical as we continue to address the need for affordable housing in communities across the U.S.," said Colleen Finn Ridenhour, Chief Development Officer, Habitat for Humanity International. "We are immensely grateful for their long-term commitment to Habitat and to the families in need of a decent place to call home."

"At Kum & Go, we are driven to make days better. Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity allows our associates and customers to jointly make our communities better, more inclusive places to live," said Kum & Go CEO Kyle J. Krause. "I couldn't be prouder of our collaboration and the homes we were able to provide to families in need."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Kum & Go

For nearly 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in nearly 400 stores in 11 states (Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming).

