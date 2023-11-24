Building a "Generation Z" Sino-Foreign Youth Dialogue Platform in Weifang, China

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

24 Nov, 2023

WEIFANG, China, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily.

On November 22nd, the "Z Generation" dialogue event between China (Weifang) and Germany (Munich, Freising) was jointly organized by the Propaganda Department of the Weifang Municipal Party Committee, Weifang College, Munich Student Union, and the Propaganda Department of the Anqiu Municipal Party Committee, and hosted by China Shandong Network Weifang. College students from Munich and Freising, Germany, as well as Chinese international students, had a unique online exchange with students from the School of Foreign Languages at Weifang University.

The main theme of this event is "communication and friendship", aiming to build an international platform that encourages youth dialogue, promotes youth exchange, spreads youth voices, inspires youth wisdom, and inspires youth growth. Before the meeting, the Publicity Department of Weifang Municipal Party Committee organized to send kites, Paper Cuttings and other cultural products to German students. At the exchange meeting, after watching the Weifang city promotional video "What is Weifang" together, students from both venues introduced themselves, and then student representatives from both sides made speeches.

"Participating in this event, I feel everyone's enthusiasm and love, and I even more like China as a country." Christoph Deckert, a student majoring in National Economics at the University of Technology in Munich, said in a speech exchange that Shandong Province and Bavaria have been close and friendly partners since ancient times. Weifang and Freising are friendly cities, so he has also participated in many cultural exchange activities. "China is a dynamic and innovative country, I deeply feel the unique charm and profound heritage of Chinese culture, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to have on-site exchanges in Weifang."

The leaders of both sides stated that they will continue to build an international dialogue platform for ideological exchange and cultural sharing in the future, continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and German youth, and further consolidate friendly contacts between Weifang, Munich and Freising. The activity ended in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

This event enables the "Generation Z" to learn from each other, exchange and cooperate with each other under a multilateral framework, and play the role of young people as a new force in promoting culture. It lays the foundation for further strengthening the friendly relations between Weifang, Munich and Freising, and promoting cultural exchanges between China and Germany.

