Building a Humanoid Robot? Join DigiKey and Hirose for an Informational Webinar on Humanoid Robotics

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the leading global electronic components and automation products distributor, is offering a free webinar with supplier Hirose about humanoid robotics on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. CST. The one-hour virtual event will cover design priorities, common pitfalls and connector solutions that are enabling the latest advancements in humanoid robotics.

From head to toe, humanoid robotic systems require miniature, rugged and high-speed connectivity. Learn more about these demanding applications in the free webinar from DigiKey and Hirose.

The global humanoid robot market is growing rapidly, and DigiKey is committed to helping its engineer, designer and maker customers and community stay informed about the latest developments and best practices in this space. During the insightful virtual event, experts from Hirose will cover:

Real-world signal and power routing challenges in humanoid robotics

Connector strategies for motion, weight reduction and durability under stress

Approaches to high-speed data in vision, sensing and AI processing

How Hirose solutions enable miniaturization, modularity and system integration

Proven connector use-cases across humanoids, prosthetics, surgical systems and assisted mobility

Register now to reserve your spot. This webinar is offered to the engineering community complimentary by DigiKey. For those who cannot attend the live webinar, a recording will be provided afterward.

"Humanoid robots represent one of the most demanding engineering challenges," said Shawn Luke, technical marketing engineer for DigiKey. "DigiKey is thrilled to share Hirose's expertise with our engineering customers and community. Whether you're developing robotic hands, vision systems or integrating AI, this webinar offers valuable insights to propel your designs forward."

"Humanoid robotics is advancing rapidly, and success hinges on fast data, stable power and precise mechanical tolerances," said Jorge Jimenez, mechanical engineer and senior marketing program specialist at Hirose. "As systems become smaller and more complex, compact and reliable connectors will be essential for making these designs feasible."

For more information about DigiKey's support of robotics technologies, visit DigiKey's Robotics page. For information on other upcoming webinars from DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey webinar page.

