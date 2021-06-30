Building a Legacy in Turkey

YORK, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Medical Sales, LLC announced Monday their new manufacturing enterprise in Turkey. The company, until now, served as a distribution channel for other big companies like McKesson and Zep.

"As the world faced unimaginable challenges, we've also seen real holes in the medical equipment supply chain," said Peter Collipp, co-founder of Legacy, a Pennsylvania medical equipment supply company. "While we're proud to continue working with and offer our partner company products, we saw an opportunity to build out our own private label line as well."

A package of gowns with the Legacy Medical Sales tag.

Collipp, along with his business partner, Jason Vogelsong spent the last year and a half building solid and reliable supply for medical needs around the United States, selling over one million masks during the peak of the pandemic. Now the pair is visualizing ways to assure access to products - with their own logo on them.

"The pandemic really exposed some major problems in medical equipment supply chain. We have full control of the process, and that's important," said Vogelsong. "When you are relying on others for anything, there is a degree of uncertainty. By selecting manufacturers and developing those relationships ourselves, we can see the whole process, including any risks that may arise."

Identifying and partnering with the right companies overseas was a major step in the process. Legacy now has offshore production facilities in Istanbul for a continuously growing line, starting with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Both men are community-focused business leaders, investing in their neighborhoods as they support businesses nationwide.

"This is a big leap for us, across the ocean," Collipp added. "For two guys from Pennsylvania to achieve the success we have, it's been monumental for our families and our communities. We want to assure that this continues, but also the companies and organizations we serve can have the same level of confidence."

Legacy Medical Sales is a trusted medical device and supply company based in Pennsylvania. Founded in 2019, the company supports the community at all levels through medical devices and supplies provided to emergency personnel, medical facilities, and organizations across the country. Visit their site or call (800)446-7310 for more information.

Contact:

Meg A. Watt, Allogi

(917) 765-1990

Peter Collipp, Legacy Medical Sales

(800) 446-7310

SOURCE Legacy Medical Sales