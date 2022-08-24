Building a Magnetic Field Attracting Global Resources, Jing'an Leads the Race for Accelerated Open Economy

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jing'an District has initiated the "Aiding Foreign Investment, Forging Partnership" plan and signed cooperation contracts with Shanghai-based chambers of commerce from the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, etc. The plan is expected to bring more production factors to Jing'an, including people, capital, information, according to Commerce Commission of Jing'an District. Jing'an converses with the world and polishes its brand of investment as those factors gather and interlink in Jing'an.

Since the beginning of this year, Jing'an has strengthened the high-quality development of economy and made an effort to bring in foreign enterprises with a focus on agglomeration and influence. Lately, four cutting-edge designer brands -- Maison Margiela, MARNI, JIL SANDER and AMIRI, belonging to the Italian luxury conglomerate OTB, have set up office in Jincang Wenhua Plaza. The acceleration of foreign investment shows the resilience, vitality and potential of the open economy of Jing'an.

Jing'an continues to improve its business environment and pushes forward the comprehensive renewal of the city. Lately, a group of newly-built commercial buildings have made their first public appearance together. They are located in the Suhewan Business Belt and Middle-ring Winger District, providing nearly 1,000,000 square meters of office space. The project is considered a fine complement to West Nanjing Road, which is also known as "the No.1 commercial street in China". The project will further broaden the horizon of the "Jing'an new-buildings economy development" plan. Foreign enterprises will benefit from the plan in terms of function and energy level. The plan will also fill with power the fast-concentrated development of the "six industries of Jing'an", which are commercial services, financial services, professional services, data intelligence, cultural innovation, life and health, so that enterprises will achieve significant development.

