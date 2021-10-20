Building an Open and Diverse Application Ecosystem, PlatON's Online Hackathon Rounded off

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the PlatON Grant Hackathon hosted by the privacy-preserving AI network PlatON has come to an end on DoraHacks' developer platform HackerLink.

As the network's first hackathon event since the launch of its mainnet, the PlatON Grant Hackathon represents PlatON's first attempt to pursue its vision of gathering global developers and building an open technology ecosystem. As PlatON started the application process of the event, we have felt the great enthusiasm of community developers for technology and applications. To demonstrate their technical prowess, nearly a hundred tech teams from Asia, Europe, North America, Africa, and Oceania applied for the PlatON Grant Hackathon.

The most exciting part of this hackathon is not only the number of participating teams, but also the quality of the projects. We have been repeatedly amazed by the constant inspirations from developers and the new value they created for the digital world. Apart from the close connection with PlatON's underlying technologies, these outstanding teams and projects have also developed a profound friendship with the PlatON team. Growing on the PlatON privacy-preserving network, developers around the world launched their projects and bore fruits. By integrating their applications with PlatON's underlying technologies, developers have brought more diversity to the application ecosystem of PlatON and its meta network Alaya, thereby facilitating the thriving, sound, and secure growth of its tech ecosystem.

At the same time, the participating teams also received different rewards from the hackathon. The 31 participating teams from around the world submitted project applications through DoraHacks' open source developer platform HackerLink and received a total ATP funding of $71,200, including the $17,800 ATP quadratic prize pool, the $35,600 judge prize pool, and ATP community donations of $17,800. In addition, eight outstanding projects qualified in the screening process and received votes from the judges.

The top three projects ranked by judge voting are:

First place winners (tied): Itheum, ShowMe;

Second place winners (tied): Dante, Privacy-preserving Recommender System, PlatON Studio Integrated Development Environment;

Third place winners (tied): S-world Metaverse Game, Pumo Finance, LionSwap;

The top 5 projects ranked by popularity (HackerLink community votes) are:

Pumo Finance, Pumo Finance, PlatON Studio Integrated Development Environment, PlatEye Explorer, and PIX.

The details of all the participating teams are available on DoraHacks' open source developer platform HackerLink: https://hackerlink.io/grant/Alaya/1/buidl

During the hackathon, the tech team of PlatON designed a series of workshops, covering practical tutorials that introduce how developers can get started with development on PlatON. In addition, many participating projects did live project demos through DoraHacks' bilibili channel, the recordings of which are available on bilibili: https://space.bilibili.com/445312136/video

About PlatON

Started and promoted by the LatticeX Foundation, PlatON is a blockchain project backed by a privacy-preserving computation network. It offers the next-generation Internet base protocol featuring the core function of "computational interoperability". PlatON has built a computation system that combines cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technologies such as verifiable computation, secure multi-party computation, zero-knowledge proof, and homomorphic encryption, offering a public infrastructure with an open source architecture for global AI, developers of distributed applications, and data providers, as well as institutions, communities, and individuals with computation demands.

SOURCE LatticeX Foundation

Related Links

www.platon.network

