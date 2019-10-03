Building and Land Technology "Flips the Switch" on Solar at Silicon Harbor on Stamford Waterfront

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Connecticut's largest rooftop solar installations was unveiled Thursday at the 500,000 square foot Silicon Harbor office complex in Stamford's Harbor Point. Building Land and Technology (BLT), owner of Silicon Harbor and builder of the larger Harbor Point development, joined community members and elected officials to officially launch the system, which is expected to generate 732,400 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean, renewable energy per year, enough to power 70 homes.

Building Land and Technology leadership and members of the ENGIE project team celebrate the site activation of Silicon Harbor's new rooftop solar system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 26. Photo credit: Patrick Sikes Photography

ENGIE Services U.S. installed 587.2 kilowatts (kW) of solar panels on the rooftop of the Silicon Harbor complex. The solar power system will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of Silicon Harbor and reflects BLT's commitment to developing next-generation sustainable workplaces. Silicon Harbor's solar installation is expected to produce enough renewable energy to offset up to 10% of the property's consumption when it is fully occupied.

"Our goal is to make Silicon Harbor stand out as an environmental leader, and the launch of our solar installation is a giant step in that direction," said Carl R. Kuehner, III, Chairman of BLT. "This cutting edge technology allows for massive gains in building efficiency and emission reduction and we want to be doing our part."

Silicon Harbor is located in Harbor Point, a LEED-ND Gold certified mixed-use development on the South End waterfront of Stamford. Harbor Point boasts easy access to rail service, excellent walkability, and a complimentary mix of commercial, residential, retail, and recreational development. Silicon Harbor formerly housed the corporate headquarters of Pitney Bowes, and has been re-envisioned by BLT for modern multi-tenant use.

Much of Harbor Point is a redevelopment of several former brownfield sites that BLT has remediated through the development process. BLT's remediation work on nearly 100 acres of formerly environmentally impacted land in the South End and Waterside neighborhoods of Stamford was selected by Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast (BCONE) as Winner of the Sustainable Communities Brownfield Redevelopment Award in 2018.

Construction of the solar installation began in late March, and the system was first energized this summer. "Our team made sure to work around the needs of the owner and occupants, minimizing interruptions and distractions," said Daniel Stewart, business development engineer at ENGIE Services U.S.

"Our relationship with Building and Land Technology has allowed ENGIE to help BLT achieve its environmental objectives, while at the same time creating a real and visible sign of our progress towards a clean energy future," said Danielle Owen, Vice President and General Manager, ENGIE Services North America Commercial and Industrial.

ENGIE Services U.S. performed the work in partnership with Reflective Energy Solutions, an energy broker headquartered in northern New Jersey and dedicated to helping commercial, industrial, and municipal customers make smarter energy decisions and investments.

About Building and Land Technology: Building and Land Technology (BLT) was founded in 1982 and is a privately held real estate developer, manager and private equity firm. BLT is vertically integrated and has successfully invested in, developed, owned and managed over 25 million square feet of commercial, hotel and residential properties across the United States. BLT is also the largest franchisee of Sotheby's residential real estate brokerage, with 28 offices and 1,000 real estate agents. For more information, please visit www.bltoffice.com and www.harborpt.com.

About ENGIE Services U.S.: ENGIE Services U.S., a division of ENGIE, the #1 energy services provider in the world, is a national energy infrastructure and building services company that helps education, government, commercial and industrial customers become more efficient, productive and sustainable. Over the past 40 years, we have partnered with thousands of customers to generate more than $2.7 billion in savings, while also improving facility performance. For more information, please visit https://engieservices.us or contact Lani Wild, Communications Manager, at 415-735-9080.

