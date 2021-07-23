Building Automation and Control Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co. | Technavio

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 6.15%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for energy efficiency. However, high installation costs can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Building Automation and Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial buildings, Residential buildings, Government buildings, and Other buildings), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Solution (Stage-4, Stage-2, Stage-3, and Stage-

1) Forecasts 2021-2025:

https://www.technavio.com/report/building-automation-and-control-systems-market-industry-analysis

This report has been curated considering various factors for forecast evaluation including the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior. As the impact of the pandemic unfolds, the report will offer pre-and post-COVID market estimates in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report on Building Automation and Control Systems Market

Major Five Building Automation and Control Systems Companies:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand SA

Try Before you Buy! Gain Instant access to Technavio's library of over 17,000+ market research reports at

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Building Automation and Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Commercial buildings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential buildings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Government buildings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other buildings - size and forecast 2020-2025

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Stage-4 - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stage-2 - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stage-3 - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stage-1 - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Level Sensors and Switches Market by Technology, End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44667

SOURCE Technavio