Building Automation and Control Systems Market: Growth Opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Bajaj Electricals Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The building automation and control systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 31,125.12 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.25%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the demand for energy efficiency, the need for comfort and foolproof security systems, and the customization of automation and building control systems.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global building automation and control systems market as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., BuildingLogiX, Emerson Electric Co., Evon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Forescout Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IoEnergy Inc., Itron Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KMC Controls Inc., Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mode Green Integrated Building Technology, OptergyA, PointGrab Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, residential buildings, government buildings, and other buildings) and type (integration and services).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Commercial buildings:

The commercial buildings segment grew gradually by USD 17,396.52 million between 2017 and 2021. During the forecast period, the growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the need to increase energy efficiency in emerging economies and government regulations and growing awareness about the importance of energy efficiency. In addition, many vendors are offering customized solutions to commercial end-users at competitive rates to increase their market shares and expand their customer base.

What are the key data covered in the building automation and control systems market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the building automation and control systems market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the building automation and control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the building automation and control systems market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building automation and control systems market vendors

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,125.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., BuildingLogiX, Emerson Electric Co., Evon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Forescout Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IoEnergy Inc., Itron Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, KMC Controls Inc., Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mode Green Integrated Building Technology, OptergyA, PointGrab Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

