Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 17.25 billion | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, and Legrand SA| Technavio

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The building automation and control systems market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top companies covered in the report with their offerings are:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers building automation and control systems through its ABB Ability Building Management solutions.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers building automation and control systems such as Copeland Scroll Compressors, controls and monitoring systems and rigid tools.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers building automation and control systems through its Honeywell Niagara Framework based building management system, and OPUS Magnum.

Johnson Controls International Plc: The company offers building automation and control systems such as EasyIO, Metasys, Verasys, Facility Explorer, HVAC field, PENN commercial refrigeration, and critical environments.

Legrand SA: The company offers building automation and control system through its radiant Home automation solutions.

Some more companies covered in this report

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Segmentation Highlights

End User

Commercial Buildings



Residential Buildings



Government Buildings



Other Buildings

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global building automation and control systems market as part of the global electrical components and equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the building automation and control systems market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our building automation and control systems market report covers the following areas:

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist building automation and control systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the building automation and control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the building automation and control systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building automation and control systems market vendors

Building Automation And Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 17.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA , Optergy , Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Government buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other buildings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Solution

6.3 Stage-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Stage-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Stage-4 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Stage-2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Stage-2 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Stage-2 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Stage-3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Stage-3 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Stage-3 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Stage-1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Stage-1 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Stage-1 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 58: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: ABB Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 61: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news



Exhibit 76: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Legrand SA

Exhibit 78: Legrand SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: Legrand SA - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Legrand SA – Key news



Exhibit 81: Legrand SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Legrand SA - Segment focus

11.8 Optergy

Exhibit 83: Optergy - Overview



Exhibit 84: Optergy - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Optergy - Key offerings

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 86: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 87: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 90: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 93: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 95: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 96: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 99: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 102: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology



Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 107: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

