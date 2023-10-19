Building Automation Software Market size to grow by USD 25.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "building automation software market by product (BMS software and standalone building automation software), end-user (commercial, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the building automation software market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 25.46 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Automation Software Market 2023-2027

The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is a key factor driving market growth. There are several advantages to developing automation software. This software allows industrial, residential, and commercial buildings to manage, control, and operate building operations more easily and efficiently.

Market Challenge

The vulnerability and cybersecurity threat are significant challenges restricting market growth. Building automation software is much more difficult to implement than conventional building systems, such as lighting, safety, and security. As a building's infrastructure increases, correctly integrating the software that performs different functions becomes a challenge. If this integration is not completed, the software can be exposed to a variety of physical and cyber threats.

The market share growth by the BMS software segment will be significant during the forecast period. BMS software systems account for the majority of the overall building automation software market share, as BMS software provides comprehensive building automation solutions, along with powerful analytics tools. In retail and office buildings, BMS software is widely used. Similarly, it is becoming increasingly necessary to use automated control of facilities in order to achieve effective energy management in production units.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the building automation software market:

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., EUROICC, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Building Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, BuildingLogiX, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., EUROICC, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

