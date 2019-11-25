"Building Competency Models" Annual Workshop Scheduled for Feb. 11-13 in Atlanta

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on best practices and decades of research, this three-day workshop teaches the most powerful competency framework available today. Participants learn how to develop and implement job-competency models and HR applications that align business strategy with talent strategy. It will be held at the AMA Conference Center in Atlanta, Feb. 11-13.

A competency model is a group of related competencies that together describe superior or effective performance for a particular job or role, in a particular organization.

Model-Building Group 6-Step Model Building Process Taught in this Workshop

The three-day workshop teaches participants a proprietary six-step process for developing their own competency models without external assistance. They also receive individual consulting assistance for implementing their model-building plans.

More than 1,200 HR professionals have attended this highly-rated workshop and been certified to build models using Workitect's validated methodology. "The workshop is a fantastic blueprint to follow-- not a seminar filled with theory and philosophical thought, which do you no good in the real world." Director of Human Resources and Talent Management.

Part of a Competency-Based Talent Management System

Effective talent management and development contribute directly to the financial performance of an organization. The focus of effective talent management is on assessing the competencies the organization needs to implement its strategy, and planning for the recruitment, selection, development, and management of that critical talent.

About Workitect

The leading consulting firm helping organizations develop competency frameworks, models, and applications that enable them to select, develop, and retain superior talent.

