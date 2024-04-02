Building Controls & Solutions Acquires Yorkland Controls Limited

Building Controls & Solutions Expands Into Canada With Acquisition of Canadian Building Automation And Controls Distributor Yorkland Controls

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Controls & Solutions ("BCS"), a leading distributor of innovative building automation and control solutions and parts, has made a strategic move in the Canadian market. We are pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Yorkland Controls Limited ("Yorkland Controls"), a prominent player in the Canadian building controls, combustion controls, and parts industry. This acquisition is a significant step forward in our expansion efforts, bolstering our presence and capabilities in the Canadian market.

The acquisition of Yorkland Controls brings together two industry leaders committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The combined entity will position itself as a comprehensive distributor with an expanded portfolio of services, product availability, and in-house technical expertise with an even greater capacity to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to local markets across North America. BCS will now have 26 total branches across the U.S. and Canada.

Eric Chernik, CEO of Building Controls & Solutions, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, "This is a milestone in the evolution of our companies. By combining the strengths, expertise, and resources of BCS and Yorkland, we are creating a North American team that will set new standards in building automation and parts distribution, delivering unmatched value to our clients. We are confident that this merger will bring significant benefits to our stakeholders and the industry as a whole."

Gavin Barrett, President of Yorkland Controls, expressed enthusiasm about the future collaboration, stating, "Combining forces with Building Controls & Solutions will deliver the highest quality and best value that our customers, employees, and suppliers have come to know since our founding in 1973."

"This new phase in our business will add to our capacity to build on our current strength and expand our product portfolio and our presence in the building automation and smart building markets across all of Canada," says Gerry Cellucci, Vice President of Yorkland Controls.

Clients of both Yorkland Controls and Building Controls & Solutions can expect a seamless transition, with the commitment to delivering exceptional service remaining a top priority. The leadership teams of both organizations are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth integration process, and employees from both companies will play critical roles in shaping the combined entity's future.

About Building Controls & Solutions:

Building Controls & Solutions is a leading provider of innovative building automation and control solutions. With a commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Building Controls & Solutions empowers businesses to optimize their building management systems and enhance overall operational performance.

About Yorkland Controls Limited:

Yorkland Controls Limited is a prominent player in the Canadian building controls industry. It specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions for energy management, building automation, and environmental controls. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Yorkland Controls Limited has built a strong reputation in the market.

