Building Controls & Solutions Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Control Products

Building Controls & Solutions is the pre-eminent provider of energy management, building controls, automation and gas detection solutions for the Commercial HVAC community, including distribution of products, in-market value added services, and a 'smart' path towards IOT & the Cloud. The acquisition of Control Products will offer more resources, technical expertise, and partnerships to expand services for customers.

"We are excited to bring together the two strongest Controls teams in Texas: Amcon Controls and Control Products. As a distributor we bring strong global product brands and inventory together with local in-market technical resources. Our value starts with high quality products and is truly enhanced by solutions that bring customized value-added services to our commercial building customers every day," says CEO, Eric Chernik.

With locations across Texas, Utah, Louisiana, New Mexico, and California, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create smarter work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies and leverage technology for building effectiveness, security and safety. The headquarters for Building Controls & Solutions is located in Farmers Branch/Dallas, Texas.

To learn more about Building Controls & Solutions, visit: www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com

SOURCE Building Controls & Solutions

