Building Demolition Legal-Safety Authority Robert J. Mongeluzzi And His Team Available To Discuss Today's Demolition Tragedy

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy, who have represented victims and their families in numerous fatal building collapse cases, are available to discuss this morning's Brewerytown row-house demolition that has resulted in the loss of at least one life. Today's disaster comes nearly five years to the day of the fatal collapse of the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 22nd and Market Streets. Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C., was lead plaintiff's counsel in the resulting civil litigation – representing nine clients – and concluded with a record $227 million settlement. Besides representing victims of unsafe demolitions and other types of structural failures, they have strongly advocated for sweeping reforms in municipal demolition permit processes and safety standards to protect the public and workers.