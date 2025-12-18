Building Dreams in Africa: PowerChina Charts a New Vision for China-Africa Cooperation Through Action

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy shortages have long been a core bottleneck constraining Africa's development. Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) is addressing this challenge with customized clean energy solutions, injecting green momentum for sustainable development across the continent.

Planning map of the 1,100 MW Suez Gulf Wind Power Project in Egypt

Egypt aims to generate 42% of its energy from clean sources by 2030, with PowerChina playing a key role in this transition. The 1,100 MW Suez Gulf Wind Power Project, PowerChina's largest overseas wind project and Africa's second-largest onshore wind farm, provides full-scope services from design to commissioning. Upon completion, it will produce over 4.3 billion kilowatt-hours annually, supplying electricity to one million households and cutting carbon emissions by 2.2 million tons each year. To address desert climate conditions, PowerChina has equipped the wind turbines with sand-resistant coatings and high-temperature-resistant components, ensuring a reliable, long-lasting project for local communities.

"During the rainy season, the river water used to be so turbid that the water treatment plant couldn't keep up. We could only get water every two or three days, and even then, we had to let it settle for a long time before using it," said a resident of Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania. The Beni Nadji Raw Water Pretreatment Project, constructed by PowerChina, has completely transformed this situation.

On the edge of the Sahara Desert, PowerChina's construction team completed the project in seven months. Equipped with six high-density sedimentation tanks, the facility has a daily treatment capacity of 255,000 cubic meters. Even when turbidity in the Senegal River rises during the rainy season, the plant consistently supplies drinking water meeting quality standards, boosting the capital's water supply reliability to 90% and significantly reducing waterborne disease risks.

PowerChina is committed to becoming a "development partner" that grows together with Africa. At Beni Nadji, the company created 80 local jobs and transferred desert-adapted water treatment technologies to local employees. The Suez Gulf project adopts an IPP model, partnering with international companies and financial institutions for risk-sharing and benefit-sharing. In Angola, Zambia, and other countries, PowerChina promotes collaboration through systems aligned with local standards, language training, and cultural exchange activities.

Through tangible projects across the continent, PowerChina exemplifies the China-Africa cooperation philosophy of "sincerity, real results, amity and good faith," connecting the shared dreams of Chinese and African people.

