Building eco-friendly homes with NUDURA Insulated Concrete Forms

TORONTO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Homeowners and builders wanting to maximize property value while minimizing energy running costs are looking to NUDURA Insulated Concrete Forms, or ICFs. Each form consists of two panels of Expanded Polystyrene foam (EPS) with a hollow core in between. Then they are stacked, steel reinforced and filled with concrete to complete the building envelope of a home in one building step.
"ICFs provide significant energy savings and reduce the carbon footprint of the building. When you combine two panels of 2 5/8" EPS foam with the structural strength and thermal mass of concrete, a NUDURA ICF home can provide up to 60 percent savings in energy costs," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.
NUDURA ICFs are made with a 4-WAY REVERSIBLE System to significantly reduce waste, NUDURA ICFs do not have left and right corners, allowing them to be used in twice as many scenarios as non-reversible forms. With DURAFOLD Technology® NUDURA ICF products can be shipped flat, allowing for 40% more product on a truck compared to other ICF products.
