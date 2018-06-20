Building eco-friendly homes with NUDURA Insulated Concrete Forms

"ICFs provide significant energy savings and reduce the carbon footprint of the building. When you combine two panels of 2 5/8" EPS foam with the structural strength and thermal mass of concrete, a NUDURA ICF home can provide up to 60 percent savings in energy costs," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.

NUDURA ICFs are made with a 4-WAY REVERSIBLE System to significantly reduce waste, NUDURA ICFs do not have left and right corners, allowing them to be used in twice as many scenarios as non-reversible forms. With DURAFOLD Technology® NUDURA ICF products can be shipped flat, allowing for 40% more product on a truck compared to other ICF products.

